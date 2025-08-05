LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means

What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means

Figo really gave the number to Modric personally in 2017, and he wore it till his recent move to AC Milan.

Mbappe would be wearing the Number 10 from this season in Real Madrid.
Mbappe would be wearing the Number 10 from this season in Real Madrid.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 5, 2025 16:16:20 IST

Kylian Mbappe has been officially given the famous 10 yellow jersey of Real Madrid passing the torch to Luka Modric who left during the summer to AC Milan. Later in 2024, the French superstar confirmed the change after starting his career at Madrid with the No. 9 shirt, a reference number to former club legends, by X-ing “10” on his Twitter and Instagram accounts as part of an enigmatic but certain show of intent. The transfer combines his club shirt with the one he already uses with France national team which further establishes his international brand stature.

Iconic number ’10’

The No. 10 shirt has a mighty past at Madrid and that is reflected in its wearers including Ferenc Puskas, Luis Figo, Mesut Ozil, and Clarence Seedorf through the years. The number was actually handed to Modric, himself, in 2017 by Figo, who continued to wear it until his recent transfer to AC Milan. This change is not the symbolic one, it is simply a smart marketing move. The experts expect the number of jerseys sold to drastically increase particularly among fans who are willing to identify with the new galactico in Madrid. Within a few hours of the announcement, the official shops of the club were put on long queues and strong demand, as the prices were set €125 basic and to €175 pro version, as it was with the change of blockbuster numbers.

Other numbers

Scholars see similarity to the legendary number swap of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ronaldo started at No. 9 and in 2009 had inherited the No. 7 jersey of teammate Raul.  This decision spills over into a domino effect on squad numbering as well. Now occupied by No. 10, the next incoming is the available No. 9, where young talents such as Endrick or Gonzalo are rumoured to be filling it up. In the meantime, Asensio has displaced No. 35 down to No. 17, and the vacant numbers in the field include only no.9 and 25. All the changes mirror the shift of Real with Xabi Alonso.

Mbappe sportingly, is a goal breaking record setter: during the 2024-25 season, he scored 44 goals in 59 matches, to take the Pichichi Cuptrophy, and the European Golden Shoe. The titles can not be many yet his personal statistics astounded fans and doubters. The transfer will also consolidate Mbappes position, the new face of Madrid, the new wearer of the number 10 and of all the baggage that go with that number.

Also Read: On This Day 4 Years Ago, One Press Conference Changed Football History

Tags: Football latest newsKylian MbappeLa Ligaluka modricNumber 10 Jerseyreal madrid

RELATED News

Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!
Rising Star: Lash Legend’s Big Moment at WWE Evolution
Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Sab Sikhana Padta Hai’ Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch
Sachin Tendulkar And James Anderson Absent At Trophy Ceremony: Where Were Cricket’s Greatest?

LATEST NEWS

Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC, Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Infected
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Vidya Balan Opens Up About Losing Weight to Look Younger In Her Honest And Candid Revelation
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means
What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means
What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means
What Kylian Mbappe’s Number Switch Really Means

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?