AEW Collision delivered a stacked night of action in Chicago, capped off by Athena retaining her ROH Women’s World Championship in a hard-fought battle against Alex Windsor. From Dustin Rhodes’ gritty TNT title defense to rising tensions in tag team factions, the show had drama, chaos, and major momentum shifts throughout.

ROH Women's World Championship: Athena Beats Alex Windsor in AEW Collision Showstopper (Image Credit - X)

In a hard-hitting main event, Athena defended her title in style, overcoming Windsor's fiery offense.

TNT Championship: Dustin Rhodes Holds On, Adds Street Fight Twist

The show kicked off with Dustin Rhodes making his first TNT title defense. Facing off against the ROH Pure Champion, Rhodes engaged in a close 20-minute contest and won through a smart roll-up. The match showcased Rhodes’ resilience and ring smarts under pressure.

Soon after, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis entered the ring and issued a challenge for the TNT title next week. Accepting the challenge, Rhodes added extra spice to the bout by making it a Chicago Street Fight scheduled for Thursday night’s special Collision episode.

Tag Team Chaos: Bang Bang Gang March Toward Title Shot

In the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson, representing the Bang Bang Gang, defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith in a fast-paced contest. The win pushed them into the semifinals, where they will square off against FTR for a shot at the Hurt Syndicate.

Later in the show, The Outrunners joined forces with The Conglomeration’s Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram in a chaotic eight-man, $400,000 tag match. They overcame the combined threat of Shane Taylor Promotions and the Don Callis Family. Despite underhanded tactics and a pre-match plot from Callis to sabotage The Outrunners, the fan favorites came out on top thanks to help from Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

Backstage, O’Reilly extended an olive branch to his old teammates for a post-match celebration, but Strong walked away without saying a word, hinting at lingering tension.

Anthony Bowens Shocks Max Caster in Brutal Grudge Match

Anthony Bowens stunned the AEW crowd by answering Max Caster’s open challenge. Bowens unleashed a ruthless new persona and dismantled his former tag partner in just five minutes.

After the win, Bowens teased a possible attack on Billy Gunn but ultimately chose to exit the ring, leaving fans guessing about his next move. The clash marked a clear shift in Bowens’ character, signaling darker intentions ahead.

Triangle of Madness Dominates as ROH Women’s Title Shines

The trio known as Triangle of Madness, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla, stormed through their in-ring debut with a commanding win over enhancement talents. However, the post-match assault painted a more sinister picture as they continued the attack, only for Queen Aminata to rush in for the save.

Her efforts were quickly halted when Megan Bayne joined the Triangle, launching another beatdown. As alliances shift and new factions rise, whispers of a potential women’s Blood and Guts match are growing louder.

Tags: AEW, Alex Windsor, Anthony Bowens, Athena

