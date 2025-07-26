MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career

After nearly three decades the the cage, veteran Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Jeff Monson has officially retired at the age of 54, capping off a storied career with his 93rd professional bout. Known for his gritty grappling style and global fight resume, Monson leaves behind a legacy few can match.

Final Bout in Russia Ends in Draw

Jeff Monson’s final appearance took place at a regional show in Russia’s Yevpatoria City, where he faced 35-year-old Maxim Shcherbakov, a bare-knuckle boxer with limited MMA experience. Desite being nearly two decades older, Monson secured multiple takedowns and controlled much of the bout. However, the match was declared a draw under unclear rules. After the fight, he received a commemorative belt from the World Total Kombat Federation and addressed the crowd fluently in Russian, a testament to his deep ties with the country.

Jeff Monson retired today in Russia at the age of 54 pic.twitter.com/bAWOz1Ulpr — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 25, 2025





From UFC Title Contender to Global Journeyman

Monson began his MMA career in 1997 and rose to prominence with a 16-fight winning streak that earned him a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title shot against Tim Sylvia at UFC 65. Though he lost via unanimous decision, Monson went on to face top names like Roy Nelson, Daniel Cormier, and Fedor Emelianenko. His career spanned elite promotions and obscure regional events alike, with stops in Strikeforce, PRIDE, and dozens of other organizations around the globe.

A Complex Legacy Beyond the Cage

Later in life, Jeff Monson became known as much for his political transformation as his fighting. He relocated to Russia, where he became a citizen, renounced his U.S. passport in 2023, and has since been involved in local politics. Despite controversy surrounding his political stances, Monson’s fighting career remains one of MMA’s most unique, a blend of elite competition, relentless determination, and a global footprint.

Now officially retired, Jeff Monson leaves the sport as one of its most traveled and unconventional figures.

