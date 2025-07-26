Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England

On the fourth day of the the India vs England Manchester Test, the momentum has largely favored the hosts, however India captain Shubman Gill has emerged as a standout performer, rewriting the record books with his phenomenal run-scoring feat.

Shubman Gill Surpasses Mohammad Yousuf’s Record

On Saturday (July 26), Shubman Gill broke Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf’s record to become the highest-scoring Asian batsman in a single Test series in England. Yousuf scored 631 runs during the 2006 series, but Gill now sits at 632 runs and is still batting, with another Test match left in the series to extend his record even further. This milestone adds to Gill’s growing list of achievements during this challenging tour.

Leading Run-Scorer in a Historic Lineup

Shubman Gill’s 632 runs put him atop a prestigious list of cricketing greats who have excelled in England. Behind him are iconic names like Rahul Dravid (602 runs in 2002), Virat Kohli (593 runs in 2018), and Sunil Gavaskar (542 runs in 1979). This achievement highlights Gill’s extraordinary form, as he pushes toward a potential 700-run milestone—something no Asian batter has ever done on English soil.

Most Runs by an Asian Batter in a Test series in England

Player Runs Year

Shubman Gill* 632 2025

Mohammad Yousuf 631 2006

Rahul Dravid 602 2002

Virat Kohli 593 2018

Sunil Gavaskar 542 1979

Context of a Storied Series

Mohammad Yousuf’s 2006 performance earned him the Cricketer of the Year award, with two centuries and a double hundred at an average of 90.1. Rahul Dravid’s solid showing in 2002 helped India secure a drawn series, while Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar also left their marks with significant contributions. Now, Gill is writing his own chapter in this historic tradition, standing tall despite India’s overall struggles against a dominant England side.

With the series still underway, Shubman Gill remains a beacon of hope for India as he continues to build on this remarkable record.

