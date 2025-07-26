LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones

Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones

The Miami Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Jack Jones to a one-year deal, adding experience to their secondary after trading Jalen Ramsey and losing Artie Burns to injury. Jones, a former Patriots and Raiders player, will compete for a starting role alongside young corners like Kader Kohou and Cam Smith.

Miami Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Jack Jones (Image Credit - X)
Miami Dolphins signed veteran cornerback Jack Jones (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 26, 2025 19:42:31 IST

The American football team Miami Dolphins, have strengthened their cornerback group by signing former Raiders and Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to a one-year contract. The move comes as the Dolphins look to fill the void left by All-Pro Jalen Ramsey’s trade and an injury to veteran Artie Burns.

Solid Experience and Playmaking Ability

Jack Jones brings valuable NFL experience to Miami’s secondary. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Jones played two seasons in New England before being waived in late 2023 following a curfew violation. Claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders, he started 16 games last season and recorded 69 tackles, three interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown—and 15 pass breakups. Throughout his young career, Jones has scored four defensive touchdowns, the second most in the league since 2022.

Opportunity in Miami’s Cornerback Room

The Dolphins’ cornerback depth has been tested this offseason. The team traded away All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and recently placed veteran Artie Burns on injured reserve after he tore his ACL on the first day of training camp. Miami had already been seeking veteran help even before Burns’ injury, and Jones is expected to compete for significant playing time. He becomes part of a cornerback group featuring Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Storm Duck, and Kendall Sheffield.

Roster Moves and Expectations

Alongside Jones’ signing, Miami waived cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr., opening a spot on the roster. Jones will wear number 23, previously worn by Burns. While Jones showed flashes of playmaking with the Raiders, he also struggled with coverage at times, allowing some big plays. The Dolphins will look for him to bring consistency and leadership to a young secondary as they aim to improve their defense in the upcoming season.

