Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins will sit out the next two seasons, aiming to return in 2026-27. Her junior year was cut short by an ACL injury, and she also faced off-court challenges. Watkins plans to focus on healing, personal growth, and family during her time away from basketball.

July 26, 2025

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins announced on Friday (July 25) that she will step away from basketball for the next two seasons, with plans to make a comeback in 2026-27. The junior shared her decision in a heartfelt Instagram post, citing a year filled with both personal and professional challenges.

Injury Cuts Season Short

Ashlyn Watkins, a vital piece of South Carolina’s 2024 national championship squad, had her junior season abruptly ended after sustaining an ACL tear in a victory over Mississippi State on January 5. Before the injury, she was averaging 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over 14 games, playing a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ frontcourt. Despite her absence, the team pushed forward to reach the national championship game, ultimately falling to UConn.

Navigating Adversity Off the Court

Ashlyn Watkins’ season was further complicated by an early setback as she missed the Gamecocks’ opener after being suspended following an August 2024 arrest on serious charges that were later dismissed. Reflecting on the incident, Watkins described her past year as a “roller coaster,” using her platform to share lessons of resilience, personal growth, and the importance of mental and emotional healing.

Focused on Healing and Growth

“To the younger ones who look up to me, tough times don’t define you, they make you stronger,” Watkins said. She expressed deep appreciation for her coaches, teammates, medical staff, and the South Carolina community, adding that her time away will be spent focusing on her faith, family, and self-development. Watkins made it clear her goal is to return stronger than ever for the 2026-27 season.

Across her collegiate career, Watkins has appeared in 84 games, averaging 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. Though her presence will be missed on the court, her strength and determination continue to serve as a powerful example for fans and teammates alike.

