Pape Matar Sarr Shines as Tottenham Draw 2-2 with Wycombe in Crucial Pre-Season Encounter

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 2-2 draw by Wycombe Wanderers in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at Hotspur Way, providing valuable playing time for squad members and emerging young talents.

Sarr Stars in Advanced Role

Tottenham began brightly, and it was Pape Matar Sarr who gave them a deserved early lead. Operating in a more advanced midfield role, the Senegal international capitalised on a rebound from Wilson Odobert’s fierce strike to score inside 15 minutes. His energy and movement in the final third stood out throughout the first half.

Wycombe Hit Back Against the Run of Play

Despite Spurs dominating the early stages, Wycombe drew level when Armando Junior Quitirna’s speculative shot took a deflection and slipped under goalkeeper Brandon Austin. It was a disappointing moment for Austin, who might have done better even with the deflection. The visitors then went ahead shortly after the break, with Quitirna finishing emphatically following strong hold-up play from Daniel Udoh.

Late Impact from Spurs Youngsters

Cristian Romero was fortunate to escape punishment for an elbow incident as Spurs chased an equaliser. Pedro Porro struck the bar with a deflected effort, and it was the introduction of the academy talent that sparked the equaliser. Tynan Thompson made an instant impression, setting up Sarr for his second of the day and nearly scoring himself in the dying moments with a low drive.

Valuable Minutes Ahead of Season Start

The match, only announced three days prior, was intended to build fitness and rhythm for players not yet heavily involved in pre-season. Richarlison, Odobert, and others picked up their first minutes, while Rodrigo Bentancur missed out due to illness. As scheduled, the senior players made way around the 75th minute, giving academy prospects a chance to see out the draw in Tottenham’s first friendly of the day.

