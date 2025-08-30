LIVE TV
Rohit Sharma Reveals The Indian Cricketer He Finds Most Hilarious, It's Not Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma shocked fans when he named one of teammate as the most fun cricketer in the Indian dressing room, remembering their ten years long relationship and iconic opening stands that shaped a decade in the world of limited-overs game.

Rohit Sharma Reveals the Indian Cricketer He Finds Most Hilarious, It's Not Virat Kohli (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 30, 2025 04:48:03 IST

Rohit Sharma, the Indian batting star has just come out with a statement about his teammate who has never put him out of humor. Amazingly, it is not Virat Kohli but his long time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, whom he believes is the funniest in the dressing room.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s Bond

Rohit told us that he has a connection with Shikhar Dhawan that extends beyond the field and is reinforced by years of opening together in India. Their association, which spanned more than ten years, was one of the deadliest and reliable in the field of limited-overs cricket.

In one of the social gatherings, Rohit was questioned who he approaches when the mood has to be lightened. He said that he loves to hang out with all his teammates but confessed that Dhawan is always noticeable.

“There is not just one person; I get along with everyone. But I think for laughter, Shikhar Dhawan is the funniest,” Rohit said, recalling the lighter side of the dressing room.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Role in Indian Cricket

Indian cricket had many good times courtesy of Rohit Sharma-Dhawan duo. Their finest was the 2013 champions trophy that saw their opening performances give India a good head start in the tournament.

Nevertheless, Shikhar Dhawan went through a decline in his career later. He was later omitted in the Indian squad in December 2022. One year later, he declared his retirement in international cricket which concluded a career of 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is.

Dhawan is still fondly remembered not only because of his runs but also because of his jovial nature that made a lasting impression on others such as Rohit Sharma even after his retirement.

Rohit Sharma’s Current Focus on ODIs

Rohit Sharma is still in the international scene and unlike Dhawan, he has since moved out of Tests and T20Is. His last appearance was during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE where he was instrumental in contributing to the victory of India through his batting.

Rohit remains to be one of the central persons in the ODI set up in India. His experience and his leadership position make him the focal point of the plans of the limited-overs in India.

Rohit Sharma on Lessons for Young Cricketers

Rohit also took time during the same event to think about how the younger players look at the game today. He indicated that most people are interested in having fun in the sport at the initial stages but when they get to understand the significance of training, they find themselves in trouble.

“…when I started playing the sport, it was all about having fun, enjoying it. As you go on, you start playing age-group cricket and you kind of keep moving forward from that,” Rohit explained.

Like his career, his words emphasised the fact that development in the field of cricket is not only about talent but also about disciplinary learning and responding to the needs of the game.

