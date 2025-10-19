LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rybakina wins Ningbo title to close in on WTA Finals

Rybakina wins Ningbo title to close in on WTA Finals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 20:52:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF ELENA RYBAKINA V EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA FINAL MATCH AT THE WTA 500 NINGBO OPEN  COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: NINGBO, CHINA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (WTA/DAZN – See restrictions) ELENA RYBAKINA (WHITE DRESS) V EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA (BLACK TOP AND SKIRT) STORY: Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Russian fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6 6-0 6-2 and win the Ningbo Open title on Sunday (October 19), as her late surge to reach next month's WTA Finals gained momentum. A 10th career title for Rybakina means the Kazakh only has to reach the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week to seal the last qualifying spot for the season finale at the expense of Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. Others who have qualified for the WTA Finals, to be held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh from November 1-8, are Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini. Alexandrova made a flying start, racing 4-1 ahead as Rybakina struggled to rein in the errors and mix up her game, before the 30-year-old comfortably took the first set with a powerful forehand winner. Desperate to prevent a fourth straight defeat by Alexandrova on hardcourts, Russian-born Rybakina came out firing in the next set, hitting a crosscourt winner to consolidate an early break and lay the platform to level the match. World number nine Rybakina cranked up the intensity from the baseline in the deciding set, but it was a foray to the net that earned the 26-year-old another early break, and she went on to claim her second trophy of the season. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 8:52 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

