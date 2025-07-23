LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SAI's Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research

SAI’s Research Wing NCSSR Holds First Institutional Committee Meeting To Set Benchmark In Sports Science Research

The Sports Authority of India’s NCSSR held its first Institutional Ethical Committee meeting on July 18, 2025, to set ethical standards in sports science research. The session focused on research approvals, participant welfare, and ensuring scientific integrity.

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: July 23, 2025 13:32:00 IST

The National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), a pioneering initiative under the Sports Authority of India (SAI), convened the inaugural meeting of its Institutional Ethical Committee (IEC) on July 18, 2025 here at the SAI Head Office, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This landmark session marks a significant milestone in formalizing ethical practices for scientific research involving human participants in the field of sports and allied sciences. Chaired by Prof. Jugal Kishore, Director Professor and Former Head of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, the meeting brought together distinguished committee members from premier institutes and government bodies.

Discussions focused on standardising ethical protocols for research approvals, safeguarding participant welfare, and ensuring scientific integrity across all NCSSR research initiatives. “The establishment of the IEC represents our firm commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics in sports science research. This committee will play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and participant protection in all scientific endeavours under NCSSR,” said Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Secretary (SAI). 

Serving as the Member Secretary, Brig (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, Director of NCSSR, emphasized the need for robust ethical oversight as the centre embarks on multiple interdisciplinary research projects. “Our vision is not just to advance sports science but to do so responsibly and ethically,” he said. “The deliberations of this first meeting will serve as a foundation for all future work.”

During the session, the committee reviewed procedures for research project submission, evaluation, and monitoring, while also discussing legal and ethical considerations specific to studies involving athletes and human subjects. Key concerns included informed consent, data protection, and the long-term impact of research on athletes’ health and performance.

“Ethical scrutiny is essential in research involving human subjects, especially in sports science where both physical and psychological factors are at play,” noted Prof. Jugal Kishore. “Our role as an ethical committee is not to hinder research but to ensure it is conducted with dignity, care, and accountability.”

The IEC’s mandate will be instrumental in ensuring all NCSSR projects comply with national and international ethical guidelines. The committee reaffirmed its collective responsibility to foster a culture of ethical excellence and scientific rigour. The meeting concluded with a shared resolution to integrate ethical reflection into every stage of research—from planning and approval to execution and publication.

