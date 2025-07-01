Sanju Samson To CSK? Chennai Super Kings Show Interest, Await Trade Clarity

A news related to IPL trade has come out, which will definitely give a shock to many cricket fans. Chennai Super Kings, which has been dependent on MS Dhoni in terms of keeping since the start of the franchise, is now looking to trade Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals. If this happens, then it will be one of the biggest trades of the IPL.

CSK’s Interest in Sanju Samson Sparks Buzz

As reported by Cricbuzz, the Chennai camp is open to bringing Samson on board. He has been part of the Rajasthan Royals setup for 12 years and is seen as a strong Indian option with the added value of wicketkeeping and opening capabilities.

A senior official from CSK confirmed the interest but clarified that nothing has been initiated officially with the Rajasthan management.

“We are looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with, we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far,” the official told Cricbuzz.

Rajasthan Royals Receiving Multiple Trade Inquiries

Rajasthan Royals seem to be in the middle of a busy trade season. According to a source close to the franchise, several of their players have attracted attention from multiple teams.

“There have been multiple approaches by multiple franchises for about six of our players. Similarly, we have approached multiple franchises for multiple options,” the source told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad are both valued at Rs 18 crore, which makes the idea of a swap tempting on paper. However, Gaikwad does not keep wickets, which might make the decision more complicated.

Past Trade Patterns Offer Perspective

This won’t be the first time Chennai has gone for a Rajasthan player. Ahead of IPL 2021, CSK picked up Robin Uthappa in a trade. He featured in the 2021 and 2022 seasons but couldn’t deliver consistently and eventually stepped away from the game.

With the trade window now open, all eyes are on whether CSK will take the next step and approach Rajasthan formally. Word has it that CSK isn’t alone. Two other franchises have also shown interest in Samson.

Rajasthan Royals’ 2025 Review Shapes Future Moves

Rajasthan’s top management recently met in London to review the 2025 season strategy. Head coach Rahul Dravid was part of that meeting, which reportedly included discussions on potential trades. The Royals had a tough season, finishing ninth, and changes are expected.

As per reports, the franchise is assessing all incoming interest and will only move ahead with trade discussions that offer strong value in return. The final decision will likely come down to lead owner Manoj Badale, who has the last word on such matters.

The IPL trade window, which opened on June 10 at 9 am IST, will remain open until 5 pm IST on the day that falls a week before the IPL 2026 auction. That gives all franchises time to explore, evaluate, and negotiate what could be season-defining trades.

