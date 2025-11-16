LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled During India vs South Africa Test

The laughter was widespread from the question, but it also implied how much and how deep the fans are in Gill's private life, especially regarding his already denied public relationship with Sara, an area of constant speculation.

(Image Credit: ANI/X)
(Image Credit: ANI/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 16, 2025 01:38:07 IST

A humorous and easygoing episode turned inside out to be a viral hit right during the initial Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.

The incident involved a fan who posed a rather impertinent marriage query to the father of the cricketer Shubman Gill, Lakhwinder Singh, which reportedly went like this ‘Uncle ji, kab karwa rahe ho Gill bhai ki shadi?’ The father, caught off guard, with a smile, retaliated ‘He knows, how would I know?’ As if it were nearing the wedding, they even went so far as to speculate over the fan’s joke by asking ‘Sara madam se karwa rahe ho ya nahi?’ (Will it be Sara Tendulkar?), which was a reference to the long rumored connection between Gill and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The laughter was widespread from the question, but it also implied how much and how deep the fans are in Gill’s private life, especially regarding his already denied public relationship with Sara, an area of constant speculation. 



Lakhwinder Singh handled the situation excellently, claiming that the choice regarding marriage belonged to his son alone and that he was under no pressure from the parents. The dialogue has become a hot topic on social media, where fan interest and real life cricket drama have been blended together. Meanwhile, Gill’s stance on the rumors remained unchanged, he had previously stated that there was simply ‘no space’ for a relationship in his life due to his cricketing commitments.

Also Read: Brazil Defeats Senegal 2-0 In Dominant International Friendly Clash

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 1:38 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
