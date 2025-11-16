‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled During India vs South Africa Test

A humorous and easygoing episode turned inside out to be a viral hit right during the initial Test match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.

‘Sara Se Kab Shaadi?’ Fan’s Comment Leaves Shubman Gill’s Father Puzzled

The incident involved a fan who posed a rather impertinent marriage query to the father of the cricketer Shubman Gill, Lakhwinder Singh, which reportedly went like this ‘Uncle ji, kab karwa rahe ho Gill bhai ki shadi?’ The father, caught off guard, with a smile, retaliated ‘He knows, how would I know?’ As if it were nearing the wedding, they even went so far as to speculate over the fan’s joke by asking ‘Sara madam se karwa rahe ho ya nahi?’ (Will it be Sara Tendulkar?), which was a reference to the long rumored connection between Gill and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The laughter was widespread from the question, but it also implied how much and how deep the fans are in Gill’s private life, especially regarding his already denied public relationship with Sara, an area of constant speculation.

Shubman Gill’s father is being asked about Sara Tendulkar and Gill’s wedding Seriously, people in India need to give cricketers and their families some private space. No wonder Virat Kohli chose to stay away from India because of such behaviour 💔 pic.twitter.com/glOVvPjFLA — Myra (@Myrax1077) November 14, 2025







Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar

Lakhwinder Singh handled the situation excellently, claiming that the choice regarding marriage belonged to his son alone and that he was under no pressure from the parents. The dialogue has become a hot topic on social media, where fan interest and real life cricket drama have been blended together. Meanwhile, Gill’s stance on the rumors remained unchanged, he had previously stated that there was simply ‘no space’ for a relationship in his life due to his cricketing commitments.

