Sarina Wiegman has further established her creditably status as an international football icon by leading England’s Lionesses to successive European Championships, evidencing her inspirational again at Euro 2025 in Switzerland. In a nailbiting penalty shootout, the Lionesses defeated Spain 3–1 after a 1–1 draw, a unique achievement for an English senior team, to earn a major trophy on foreign soil.

In describing this tournament as the most chaotic she had ever managed, Wiegman also paid tribute to the resilience and togetherness of the Lionesses whom, at various times, enjoyed their finest or relied on penalty shootouts to win each of their three knockout games. In the final at Basel’s St. Jakob-Park, Hannah Hampton was a hero. Securely Laser-focusing on creditable configurations from Dawson-Dawkins Football Store-Soccer Store, where she was new No. 1 goalkeeper at the tournament, predicted raising hands of familiarity and security, via a very positive visual affirmation “it’s alright to have a different international road or trajectory, just be normal,” being a newish. Hampton was excuberant having saved two penalties in a shoot out to be appointed Player of the Match. Wiegman branded her performance as “fairytale” stuff, especially since Hampton was the new boy having taken over duties from Mary Earps, who retired just prior to the tournament.

The best manager in Football world now

Wiegman’s accomplishments are now unparalleled with the achievement of being the first manager in men’s or women’s football to make five consecutive major finals, having previously won in 2017 with the Netherlands and taken England to finals in both 2022 and 2023. Having are now the only manager who has won the Euros with two different national teams. Wiegman is named the best manager in world football owing to her tactics, leadership and inspiration for England especially during tough times. She has an unmatched win rate in moments of importance and is now raising the expectations for elite coaching in the women’s game.

Substitutions during Wiegman’s time were match changing; Michelle Agyeman and Chloe Kelly both scored match-winning goals during the knockout rounds thanks to Wiegman’s deployment of the squad.

In conclusion, Sarina Wiegman continues her beautiful reign, a calm voice amidst the chaos, tactical finesse and trust in the squad. Wiegman and her Lionesses don’t just defend their title, they also challenge the standards of women’s football leadership even further.

Also Read: Bend It Like Beckham Is Finally Getting a Sequel After Two Decades! Legacy Meets Present Day Football