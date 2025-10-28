LIVE TV
Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India's 2025 Women's ODI World Cup Squad Ahead Of Semifinal Thriller

Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Squad Ahead Of Semifinal Thriller

A last-minute twist hits India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup squad as Shafali Verma replaces injured opener Pratika Rawal ahead of the semifinal against Australia. Verma’s explosive batting adds new energy and unpredictability to India’s top order in this high-stakes clash.

Last-Minute Twist! Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal Ahead of World Cup Semifinal Thriller (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 28, 2025 00:18:52 IST

Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal In India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Squad Ahead Of Semifinal Thriller

A last-minute twist rocked India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup campaign as power-hitting opener Shafali Verma was inducted into the squad as an injury replacement for the on-target Pratika Rawal. The transfer was made just two days before the all-important semi-final clash against traditional foes Australia and now alters the balance of the team at the top of the order.

Rawal, an anchor in the batting order, was ruled out because of a knee and ankle injury while fielding in India’s last league match against Bangladesh. This turn of events leaves a sensational opening to 21-year-old Verma, who had been initially omitted from both the main and reserve sides, to prove her worth on the biggest stage in front of all eyes.

Key Opener Injury Blow

The task of deciding on the opening pair has apparently become tough because Pratika Rawal has left a huge void. Rawal was a brilliant performer in the tournament, scoring 308 runs in six innings, averaging an excellent 51.33.

Most importantly, Rawal had a successful partnership with Smriti Mandhana, the high point of which was their record 212-run stand against New Zealand, highest ever for any wicket in this World Cup. Deep midwicket was where she hurt her ankle doing a very poor stretch to save a boundary.

Shafali’s Knockout Stage Opportunity

Shafali Verma’s reintroduction to the team not only brings high-risk and high-reward aggression but also some unorthodox view of the Indian batting order. Shafali began her career on a prosperous note, with some inconsistency leading her to lose her ODI spot. But her form in the recent domestic season and the A-team tour has been hard to brush aside.

A fine, rapid 70 runs off 49 balls by Shafali Verma for India A against New Zealand A has to be mentioned. Without an application letter by the event organizers in the ICC, Shafali would have been ineligible for the knockout match.

With Shafali Verma back in the fold, the explosive start she provides will act almost as an un-psychological counter to Australia’s great bowling attack, while Indian hopes would rest on this young batter in transferring her T20 explosiveness to the 50-over pressure of the World Cup semi-final. In Navi Mumbai, the match against the defending champions will now be a test of India’s potential to adjust under intense, unexpected pressure.

Also Read: IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:18 AM IST
QUICK LINKS