LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App

Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former India opener Shikhar Dhawan over the illegal betting application 1xBet. He has been requested to appear in Delhi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to explain any financial or promotional association.

Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credit: ICC/ANI)
Shikhar Dhawan. (Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 4, 2025 12:59:52 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called a 39 year old former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to enquire in a money laundering case related to the illegal betting application 1xBet. The police have requested Dhawan to turn up at the Headquarters of the ED in Delhi on Thursday to give his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Why is ED questioning Shikhar Dhawan?

The ED is investigating the claim that Dhawan is the recipient of some financial or promotion relationship with 1xBet which has been accused of defrauding investors, evading taxes, and running fixed systems to break several laws such as the PMLA, the Information Technology Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Shikhar Dhawan, next to Suresh Raina

This is in the wake of the previous move where ED summoned Suresh Raina, who was asked numerous questions about his endorsements of the same application, including the manner in which he was contacted, terms of payment, and taxation. Other celebrities such as actors and cricketers have also been dragged into the investigation. Similar claims are being investigated against platforms such as Parimatch, FairPlay and Lotus365, as well as 1xBet.

To curb such illegal betting activities, legislation has recently been passed by the federal government, outlawing real money online gambling in India. Following this BCCI and other organizations have ended sponsorship agreements with real money games like Dream11. As the ED expands its net to take on high profile promoters, the cooperation of Dhawan is expected to provide information on the use of influencers to promote such platforms and on whether they were aware they were involved in tax evasion or fraudulent investment activities.


Also Read: MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With Surprise US Open 2025 Appearance Amid Hookah Controversy

Tags: EDshikhar dhawanShikhar Dhawan BettingShikhar Dhawan ControversyShikhar Dhawan ED

RELATED News

Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call
BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President
FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Buy Online Tickets And Price Range
Lionel Messi’s Affair That You’ve Never Heard Of!

LATEST NEWS

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App
Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App
Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App
Shikhar Dhawan Questioned By ED In Connection With 1xBet Betting App

QUICK LINKS