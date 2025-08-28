Shreyas Iyer’s Net Worth, Salary, and Endorsements: How Asia Cup 2025 Snub Affects His Earnings?

Shreyas Iyer has made a name as a trusted middle order batsman in India. He has played savior when the side in a close game has required him, and has always been, and will always be, a savior. His adventures in ICC champions trophy 2025 were crucial because his serene bat work was able to guided India to victory in decisive games.

Shreyas Iyer in IPL and International Cricket

Shreyas Iyer has made a great impression in Indian premier league as a batter and captain. This year, he led Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and they reached the final after more than a decade. Despite the fact that PBKS were the runners-up to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the leadership of Iyer received a lot of expectations.

His last season with Kolkata Knight Riders was even more to remember. Iyer guided KKR to the third IPL title in the year 2024 and proved himself to be an efficient franchise manager. His first success was before these stints when he played with the Delhi Capitals where he was not only scoring heavily but also demonstrated his leadership skill under pressure.

In the case of India, Iyer has played in each of the three formats, but there has been frequent struggle to secure middle-order positions. Nevertheless, his capacity to stabilize innings in ODIs has contributed to him being a good member of the squad. His ability to anchor the batting line-up is also one of the attributes he can rely on at the international level.

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Salary Growth

The annual IPL wage of Shreyas Iyer has been stunning over the years. In 2015, he started with Delhi Daredevils at 2.6 crore, and stayed at the franchise until 2021 when his bid increased to 7 crore. In 2022 he took a tremendous step as he was bided 12.25 crores to join Kolkata Knight Riders.

The most was in IPL 2025, when Punjab Kings bid an exorbitant ₹26.75 crore. This made him one of the most remunerated cricketers in the league. In all, Iyer has amassed a total of more than 3000 IPL runs at average of almost 35 and this indicates that he has been consistent in seasons.

In the present time, Shreyas Iyer, besides IPL, is also included in the BCCI central contract system. He has a Grade B contract with an annual retainer of 3 crore. Also, he earns 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI and 3 lakh per T20I appearance, which are also contributing to his income.

Endorsements Boost Shreyas Iyer’s Net Worth

In addition to cricket earnings, endorsements constitute a considerable part of the net worth of Shreyas Iyer. His popularity on and off the field has brought on board the most popular brands such as boAt, Gillette, Red Bull, Britannia and BharatPe. Having a strong digital presence, association with these companies has increased the visibility of Iyer, and has increased his market value.

The combination of a cool personality off the field and calmness on the field is the reason behind his attraction to brands. Young fans have seen him as an aspirational, but relatable personality by sponsors. This continuous stream of endorsement contracts has seen him not be affected by the competition in the national team as his financial growth goes on.

Shreyas Iyer’s Net Worth and Lifestyle

By 2025, the net worth of Shreyas Iyer will be approximately 65 crore. His wealth is an indicator of his achievements- he owns a 4-BHK flat in Lodha World Towers, Mumbai, which has a value of about 11.8 crore. His residence mirrors his taste for modern and high-end living.

His car possession is another source of glamorous life. Iyer has spent on Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Audi S5, and various BMWs among others. This line demonstrates his taste in luxury and displays the fruits of a successful cricketing career.

Shreyas Iyer remains one of the richest cricketers in India despite being left out of the Asian cup 2025 team due to his earnings in IPL, BCCI contracts and endorsements. The value of his brand is ever increasing which guarantees that his financial position is not weak, in spite of the short-term losses in international selection.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw’s Rumored Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal Joins Him for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations, Pics Inside