LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Rises To New High In ICC Test Rankings, Harry Brook Retains Top Spot

Shubman Gill Rises To New High In ICC Test Rankings, Harry Brook Retains Top Spot

Shubman Gill climbs to a career-best 6th in ICC Test rankings after his stunning Edgbaston knocks, while Harry Brook grabs the No.1 spot. Jamie Smith, Wiaan Mulder, and Siraj also make big jumps, and Sri Lanka’s Asalanka and Hasaranga shine in the latest ODI rankings update.

Shubman Gill Test Rankings
Shubman Gill Rises to New High in ICC Test Rankings, Harry Brook Retains Top Spot (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:59:08 IST

England’s right-hand batter Harry Brook replaced his teammate Joe Root to reclaim the No.1 Test batter’s position in the world following the latest update to the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Brook rose to the top following a magnificent innings of 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India in Birmingham, with Root dropping back to second spot on the latest rankings and some 18 rating points behind his more junior teammate, as per the ICC official website.

Gill’s Twin Tons Propel Him to Sixth in ICC Test Rankings

There is further change inside the top 10 for Test batters, with India captain Shubman Gill gaining 15 places to move to a new career-best rating and up to sixth spot overall after his massive contributions in the victory over England at Edgbaston.

Gill hit 269 and 161 to cap off a superb individual match when notching his first victory as Test captain and the right-hander is now just 79 rating points behind Brook with Root (second), Kane Williamson (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Steve Smith (fifth) the only players ahead of him on the rankings for Test batters.

Jamie Smith, Wiaan Mulder and Siraj Make Major Gains

There are also gains and a new career-high rating for England keeper Jamie Smith, who improves 16 places to 10th overall for Test batters following innings of 184 not out and 88 across the second Test against India.

At the same time, South African Wiaan Mulder jumped 34 spots to 22nd on the same list after his unbeaten 367* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mulder declared South Africa’s innings at 626/5 when he had the chance to overhaul Brian Lara’s record for the highest Test score, and the 27-year-old was rewarded by jumping 12 spots to third on the list for Test all-rounders.

India veteran Ravindra Jadeja maintains a healthy lead at the top of that list, while teammate Jasprit Bumrah is still the No. 1-ranked Test bowler despite the fact that he sat out his side’s victory over England in Birmingham to manage his workload, as per the ICC official website.

His Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj jumps six spots to 22nd on the list for Test bowlers following a good showing against England, while West Indies duo Shamar Joseph (up six spots to 29th) and Alzarri Joseph (up six rungs to 31st) also make gains.

ODI Rankings: Asalanka and Hasaranga Shine for Sri Lanka

There is also some change to the latest ODI rankings following Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh at home, with skipper Charith Asalanka gaining two places to move to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked Gill on the latest list for ODI batters.

Sri Lankan teammate Kusal Mendis jumps 10 spots to move to 10th on the same list after he was adjudged Player of the Series against Bangladesh, while compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga improves 11 places to eighth on the rankings for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets across the three matches.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Replace Prasidh Krishna In India’s Playing XI At Lord’s

Tags: Harry BrookiccICC Test Rankingsshubman gill

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?