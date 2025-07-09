Shubman Gill Rises To New High In ICC Test Rankings, Harry Brook Retains Top Spot

England’s right-hand batter Harry Brook replaced his teammate Joe Root to reclaim the No.1 Test batter’s position in the world following the latest update to the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Brook rose to the top following a magnificent innings of 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India in Birmingham, with Root dropping back to second spot on the latest rankings and some 18 rating points behind his more junior teammate, as per the ICC official website.

Gill’s Twin Tons Propel Him to Sixth in ICC Test Rankings

There is further change inside the top 10 for Test batters, with India captain Shubman Gill gaining 15 places to move to a new career-best rating and up to sixth spot overall after his massive contributions in the victory over England at Edgbaston.

Gill hit 269 and 161 to cap off a superb individual match when notching his first victory as Test captain and the right-hander is now just 79 rating points behind Brook with Root (second), Kane Williamson (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Steve Smith (fifth) the only players ahead of him on the rankings for Test batters.

Jamie Smith, Wiaan Mulder and Siraj Make Major Gains

There are also gains and a new career-high rating for England keeper Jamie Smith, who improves 16 places to 10th overall for Test batters following innings of 184 not out and 88 across the second Test against India.

At the same time, South African Wiaan Mulder jumped 34 spots to 22nd on the same list after his unbeaten 367* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mulder declared South Africa’s innings at 626/5 when he had the chance to overhaul Brian Lara’s record for the highest Test score, and the 27-year-old was rewarded by jumping 12 spots to third on the list for Test all-rounders.

India veteran Ravindra Jadeja maintains a healthy lead at the top of that list, while teammate Jasprit Bumrah is still the No. 1-ranked Test bowler despite the fact that he sat out his side’s victory over England in Birmingham to manage his workload, as per the ICC official website.

His Indian teammate Mohammed Siraj jumps six spots to 22nd on the list for Test bowlers following a good showing against England, while West Indies duo Shamar Joseph (up six spots to 29th) and Alzarri Joseph (up six rungs to 31st) also make gains.

ODI Rankings: Asalanka and Hasaranga Shine for Sri Lanka

There is also some change to the latest ODI rankings following Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh at home, with skipper Charith Asalanka gaining two places to move to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked Gill on the latest list for ODI batters.

Sri Lankan teammate Kusal Mendis jumps 10 spots to move to 10th on the same list after he was adjudged Player of the Series against Bangladesh, while compatriot Wanindu Hasaranga improves 11 places to eighth on the rankings for ODI bowlers following his nine wickets across the three matches.

(With Inputs From ANI)

