Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 07:00:42 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE TEAM EVENT AT THE STIHL TIMBERSPORTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP  RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (STIHL TIMBERSPORTS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – For news purposes only. No resales. No monetisation.) SMALL FINAL – NEW ZEALAND V POLAND 1. VARIOUS OF NEW ZEALAND AND POLAND BATTLING IT OUR FOR THIRD PLACE WITH POLAND COMING OUT ON TOP FINAL – AUSTRALIA V SWEDEN 2. VARIOUS OF AUSTRALIA AND SWEDEN BATTLING IT OUT FOR FIRST PLACE WITH AUSTRALIA WINNING TO TAKE THEIR SIXTH-STRAIGHT WIN AND TENTH WIN OVERALL 3. VARIOUS OF TEAM AUSTRALIA ON PODIUM GETTING MEDALS  4. VARIOUS OF TEAM AUSTRALIA ON PODIUM WITH SWEDEN AND POLAND / CHAMPAGNE SHOWER 5. VARIOUS OF TEAM AUSTRALIA WALKING OUT BEFORE THE START OF THE COMPETITION 6. VARIOUS OF TEAM ITALY (HOSTS) WALKING OUT 7. TEAMS ON STAGE WITH THEIR FLAGS STORY: Australia chopped, sawed and cleaved their way to an unprecedented sixth-straight team title at the Stihl Timbersports World Championships in Milan on Friday (October 24).      Teams battled it out in head-to-head competitions in four disciplines: stock saw, single buck, underhand chop and standing block chop with the winning team moving on to the next round.      After reaching the final, the defending champion Chopperoos were unstoppable as they raced through the four-stage relay in 47.45 seconds, nearly 10 seconds faster than Sweden, who were left with silver on 57.26 seconds.     The gold medal is Australia’s tenth overall in the team category.          Battling it out for bronze in the small final were New Zealand and Poland with the Poles just over six seconds faster than the New Zealanders, 53.55 to 59.58.      The individual world championships will continue in Milan on Saturday (October 25).  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 7:00 AM IST
