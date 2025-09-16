Skater Anandkumar Velkumar makes history, gets India first-ever gold at Speed Skating World C'ships

Beijing [China], September 16 (ANI): Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history, securing the nation its first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China on Monday.

The 22-year-old skater won the top prize in senior men’s 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924, as per ESPN.

The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India’s first senior world championship medal.

The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph on X, posting, “What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!”

The Speed Skating World Championships started in Beidaihe on September 13 and will continue until September 21. (ANI)

