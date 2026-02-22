SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially underway, and the stakes could not be higher as co-hosts Sri Lanka prepare to lock horns with England. This Group 2 heavyweight clash features two former champions looking to secure a vital early advantage in the race for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka enters this fixture with immense momentum after a clinical group stage, while Harry Brook’s England side is eager to find consistency in the subcontinental conditions. With the first Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand ending in a washout, both teams know that a victory here at Pallekele is crucial to avoid falling behind in a highly competitive group.

When is the Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 group stage match will take place on Friday, February 22th.

Where Is The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place?

Well, the Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 start?

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will be held at 6:30 IST.

Sri Lanka vs England Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 – Streaming And Broadcasting Details:

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and apps in India. The match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood