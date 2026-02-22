LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Follow the Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match live in the T20 World Cup 2026. Get live streaming details, match timings, TV channels, and venue info here.

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live (Image Source:X)
SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 22, 2026 09:11:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is officially underway, and the stakes could not be higher as co-hosts Sri Lanka prepare to lock horns with England. This Group 2 heavyweight clash features two former champions looking to secure a vital early advantage in the race for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka enters this fixture with immense momentum after a clinical group stage, while Harry Brook’s England side is eager to find consistency in the subcontinental conditions. With the first Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand ending in a washout, both teams know that a victory here at Pallekele is crucial to avoid falling behind in a highly competitive group.

When is the Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 group stage match will take place on Friday, February 22th.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Is The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place?

Well, the Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 start?

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 match will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will be held at 6:30 IST.

Sri Lanka vs England Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 – Streaming And Broadcasting Details:

The Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and apps in India. The match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: and best Dream11 team for SL vs ENG Super 8 2026how to stream T20 World Cup Super 8 on JioHotstarSL vs ENG Super 8 Live StreamSL vs ENG Super 8 Match PredictionSL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 highlights todaySri Lanka vs England Super 8 match timing ISTSri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LiveT20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points TableWatch Sri Lanka vs England Live Online Freewhere to watch SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 in India

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live
SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live
SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live
SL vs ENG Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Live

QUICK LINKS