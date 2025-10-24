Slot 'not worried' about Salah's form as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES FROM LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE SLOT'S PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE FOR BRENTFORD V LIVERPOOL/ FILE OF RECENT LIVERPOOL TRAINING SESSION RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 1. MOHAMED SALAH WALKING DURING TRAINING SESSION LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE SLOT ON MOHAMED SALAH'S RECENT FORM, SAYING: "Mo has always scored his goal for this for our club, and the last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again, because that's what he has done his whole life. And that's what I expect him to do in the upcoming weeks and months for our club as well." LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 3. LIVERPOOL PLAYERS JOG PAST CAMERA WITH FLORIAN WIRTZ IN CENTRE OF THE GROUP LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE SLOT ON HOW SUMMER SIGNING FLORIAN WIRTZ IS ADAPTING, SAYING: "I think his (Florian Wirtz) general game was something I, and I think the Liverpool fans, liked. And we've seen more of that already. But as always, if you lose a game of football and you do the same things then when you win it, then the focus is on the negative things, and if you win a game of football with 5-1 because you scored two set pieces, then all of a sudden everybody is talking about the few good attacks we had during the game." LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 5. ARNE SLOT WATCHING TRAINING STOOD NEXT TO HEAD OF FIRST TEAM PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE CONAL MURTAGH LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER ARNE SLOT ON FACING FORMER LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN JORDAN HENDERSON, SAYING: "In Holland, they cannot stop talking about how much Ajax is missing Jordan Henderson. So, that tells you how important he was for Ajax and how important he's been for Liverpool, and how important he now is for Brentford." LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 7. VARIOUS LIVERPOOL PLAYERS INVOLVED IN A GAME USING TENNIS BALLS INCLUDING WATURO ENDO, DOMINIC SZOBOSZLAI, MOHAMED SALAH AND IBRAHIMA KONATE WITH HIS BACK TO CAMERA STORY: Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the "last thing" he is worried about is the form of star striker Mohamed Salah. Salah, who won the golden boot last season for scoring the most Premier League goals, has not found the target in over a month but on Friday (October 24) Slot told reporters he is backing him to return to form soon. Slot, speaking ahead of Liverpool's match with Brentford, said: "Mo (Salah) has always scored his goal for this for our club, and the last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again, because that's what he has done his whole life." The Reds are third in the table after losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, and Slot said his players are adapting to new tactics and new teammates including summer signing Florian Wirtz who got two assists in the Champions League win over Eintrach Frankfurt. "I think his (Florian Wirtz) general game was something I, and I think the Liverpool fans, liked," Slot said. Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday (October 25) where they will come up against two former teammates in Caoimhin Kelleher and Jordan Henderson. Henderson has returned to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel and Slot is not surprised, saying that in Holland the former Liverpool captain is hugely missed by Ajax. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)