WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s Dance With RCB’s Teammates Goes Viral After Team’s Second WPL Title Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed a historic run chase of 204 with only two balls when they won the second Women premier league (WPL) title by a narrow 6 wicket margin over Delhi Capitals in the final, in Vadodara. Under the captainship of Smriti Mandhana who produced an impressive 87 run innings, the win of RCB was another memorable story of the franchise that saw the team combining individual and collective efforts. It was celebrated on the field and elsewhere too, as various off beat moments rapidly spread the euphoria of the victory among the masses online.

Watch Smriti Mandhana’s Viral Dance Video

One of such memorable moments was an online video of a celebration by viral video where Smriti Mandhana and her RCB teammates are dancing and having fun after the championship victory that went viral on social media. The video also documented the celebratory mood and camaraderie of the team and players were celebrating after a few weeks of competitive cricket and tough games in the WPL season. The video was shared by fans and followers who were very excited and commended the celebratory spirit of Mandhana and her team. This celebratory image was an attractive and human touch to the on-pitch success of RCB, which is frequently accompanied by jubilation during victory.

The dance clip is a part of the wider narrative of the parties in the win of RCB with a reception of a hero in Vadodara and a social media outcry in which the team was praised. The emotional connection of the title to the fans throughout the country was enhanced by the social buzz created by the win enhanced by the viral clip. The second title of the WPL provided to RCB has spawned beautiful stories on and off the field courtesy of the fine display of Smriti Mandhana and the celebration after the victory.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott | All Drama, No Boycott: Former India Player Predicts PCB U-Turn By February 12



