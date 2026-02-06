India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott | All Drama, No Boycott: Former India Player Predicts PCB U-Turn By February 12

The contentious move by Pakistan to cancel its group stage game against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has taken centre stage in the news in the world of cricket and both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government are holding firm in their stance before the February 15 game in Colombo. The refusal of Pakistan to participate in the high profile clash was announced through the official channels of social media, and the stance of the Pakistan government has not changed even now when the International Cricket Council (ICC) is promoting the involvement fully.

What Did Former India Player Say About Pakistan’s Boycott Drama?

In this constant impasse, a former Indian cricketer has given a different forecast on the boycott scenario. Chetan Sharma has proposed that the PCB may lift its boycott after the second week of February citing political interests like the timing of Bangladesh elections and the possibility that leadership including the military may push a non intervention of politics in sport. Sharma believed that any possible U-turn would lead to official confirmation that Pakistan will play against India even though it is not allowed by the current government. However, the PCB has not officially communicated with the ICC that it will reverse the boycott and is not about to change its position at this time through the current direction.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

ICC has already voiced its concern over the aspect of selective participation leading to deterioration of the spirit of international competition and has hinted what might be the consequences of the same, the country has also been urged by the ICC through some figures within the Pakistan and Sri Lanka to revise its participation so as to safeguard the integrity and financial stability of the sport. In the meantime, India has signed the confirmation that it will go to Colombo to play the scheduled match which only emphasizes on ambiguity of the future of one of the most awaited rivalries in the world of cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win