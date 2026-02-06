Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have converted their catchphrase, ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’, into a declaration of dominance after securing Women premier league (WPL) 2026 title on Thursday night. This victory gave RCB a historical landmark as it became the first franchise team to win the IPL and WPL trophies at the same time.

Virat Kohli’s Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana And RCB

The historic win instigated emotional reactions all over the cricketing fraternity with the talismanic player Virat Kohli celebrating the team spirit and determination in a heartfelt social media post thanking captain Smriti Mandhana, the team, and the management of registering the remarkable feat.







WPL Final 2026: RCB vs DC Highlights

The last match at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara was an excitement filled record breaking match. Delhi Capitals made the fourth consecutive final of the WPL and registered a massive 203 for 4 with a fluent 57 by Jemimah Rodrigues, the highest score in any WPL final. Smriti Mandhana rose to the challenge and gave the captain a knock of the highest order, hitting 87 out of 41 balls. Georgia Voll provided superb support to her brilliantly, with 79, as the two wove together a formidable 165-run partnership. RCB pursued the target with two balls to spare despite late pressure and completed the greatest successful run chase in the history of WPL.

RCB With The Second Title

This win makes 2025-26 the golden era of RCB. After 18 years without the IPL title, and 2025 with it under Rajat Patidar, the women’s team has acquired a second WPL title to the 2024. RCB proved its superiority in the 2026 campaign, as it won six out of eight matches in the league and Mandhana won the Orange Cap due to her constant dazzles.

Also Read: WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s Epic Chase Draws Virat Kohli Comparisons On Social Media, Fans Hail RCB Captain