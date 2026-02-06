LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s Epic Chase Draws Virat Kohli Comparisons On Social Media, Fans Hail RCB Captain

RCB vs DC: "Chased like Kohli," Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant innings powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to WPL 2026 title over Delhi Capitals, with fans comparing her fearless batting skills to Virat Kohli.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 6, 2026 00:57:27 IST

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB secured their second Women’s Premier League title by defeating the Delhi Capitals through a six-wicket victory at Vadodara.

Smriti Mandhana used her strategic skills to secure victory for Bengaluru after Delhi established a challenging target of 204 runs through her record-breaking partnership with Georgia Voll. 

The Capitals controlled the match for three-quarters of its duration until they lost their fourth consecutive final match which demonstrated how momentum functions as an unreliable force in WPL games.

Mandhana’s Dominance

The peak moment of the Mandhana stars story arrived during a chase which established new batting benchmarks for T20 cricket. Smriti Mandhana adopted her destroyer mode for the 204 run chase after she exited her regular anchor position and achieved a batting strike rate above 180.

The audience reacted with enthusiastic applause when Shut Up called Mandhana the queen after her successful pursuit of victory against the weekend warriors during the WPL ‘2026 match against RCB.

She and Georgia Voll created the highest WPL partnership which destroyed the DC bowling attack that included Kapp and Henry. RCB achieved 161/1 by the 15th over which created an unusual statistical outcome during the high-pressure final match.

Mandhana achieved her personal milestone when she passed Harmanpreet Kaur’s seasonal record which granted her the Orange Cap as she finished the 2026 season with more than 500 runs. She established herself as the league’s top player because her performance demonstrated her ability to captain the team effectively during critical moments.

Capitals Choke

The Capitals choke pattern repeated itself when the team lost their fourth consecutive WPL final match. DC achieved their highest WPL final score when Jemimah Rodrigues scored 57 runs to help the team reach 203 runs with 4 wickets.

The bowling unit experienced a complete breakdown because Mandhana and Voll began their batting partnership which resulted in them conceding 100 runs during the first 10 overs. 

The DC team lost control of the match after Minnu Mani and Chinelle Henry took late wickets which brought the target down to 10 runs in the final over. The victory for RCB at Radha Yadav’s handling brought the Delhi team to a 0% success rate in finals after they finished first during the group stages.

The loss shows the psychological barrier which prevents the DC franchise from winning matches because they have failed to defend leads and chase targets in four championship games.

Also Read: RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s 87 Guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to 2nd WPL Title in Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:31 AM IST
Tags: RCB ChampionsRCB vs DCsmriti mandhanaWPL 2026 Final

