RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s 87 Guides Royal Challengers Bangalore to 2nd WPL Title in Thrilling Win Over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions of the Women’s Premier League for the second time after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in a thrilling final that went into the final over on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based franchise won the IPL title during the 2025 edition under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. The Women’s side clinched the WPL trophies in the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

RCB’s memorable run began with a breakthrough in the 2025 IPL, when they lifted their first-ever title after an 18-year wait, beating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Rajat Patidar-led side did it for their Number 18 Virat Kohli, who has been with the RCB since the start of the IPL in 2008.

Building on that success, the franchise’s women’s team, under Smriti Mandhana’s leadership, has continued its ascent toward its second title.

In the WPL 2026 final, the Bengaluru-based franchise faced DC in what promised to be a blockbuster rematch of the 2024 championship clash, where RCB emerged victorious to secure their maiden WPL crown.

The final saw the Mandhana-led side scripting history as they thrashed the Capitals at the BCA Stadium.

Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 87 runs and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB win the trophy for the second time. Mandhana’s 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final.

Earlier, DC displayed a strong batting performance as they posted 203/4 in 20 overs against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the high-voltage final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Asked to bat first, Jemimah Rodrigues-led Capitals also smashed the highest-ever team total in the final of WPL history.







Rodrigues top-scored with 57, followed by Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Chinelle Henry (35*).

The Delhi Capitals were off to a cautious start, scoring just 9/0 in three runs. However, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma shifted gears as the Capitals reached 36/0 after five overs.

Speedster Arundhati Reddy got the much-needed breakthrough after she dismissed Verma during the fifth ball of the sixth over. Reddy dismissed the Delhi opener for 20 off 13 balls, with three fours. She also broke the 53-run stand for the opening wicket.







During the third ball of the eighth over, Nadine de Klerk dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Lee for 37 off 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes, as Capitals reached 74/2.

After the end of 10 overs, Delhi scored 94/2, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt steadying the ship for their side.

Jemimah and Wolvaardt continued their domination over Bengaluru overs as Delhi made 113/2 after the end of 12 overs. The Delhi captain slammed her century in 32 deliveries during the fifth ball of the 15th over.

The thirty-two-ball fifty by Rodrigues is the second quickest in WPL playoffs behind Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 29-ball fifty against GG-W in last year’s eliminator.







Jemimah also became the third player to hit 50-plus scores in the WPL finals after Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt. However, Sayali Satghare removed Jemimah during the 16th over. Rodrigues made 57 off 37 balls, with eight fours.

After the end of the 18th over, the Capitals reached a commanding position of 164/3. Towards the end, Chinelle Henry’s blistering cameo of unbeaten 35 off 15 deliveries, with four boundaries and two sixes and Wolvaardt’s fantastic 44 off 25 balls, with three fours and two sixes, helped Delhi post a mammoth target of 204 runs.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, and Nadine de Klerk scalped one wicket apiece.

