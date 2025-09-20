'So thankful he came': Oman Skipper Jatinder praises Suryakumar Yadav

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 03:58:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Oman skipper Jatinder Singh shared a heartfelt moment from the post-match scene about the conversation his troops had when his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav strolled into their camp and gave a pep talk that lit up the faces of Oman players.

In the final group stage fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup, Oman went toe-to-toe with the world champions and pushed one of the behemoths to their limit, but ended up settling for a 21-run defeat. While trying to gun down a daunting 189-run total, Oman lacked the composure against India’s hard-earned battle experience.

After the dust settled and players began cooling off before the post-match presentation, Suryakumar dropped by Oman’s camp. The huddle that formed around Suryakumar was an informal one, but it latched onto every word that came out of his mouth.

While the Indian captain emphasised the value of the performance that they engineered, irrespective of the result, some of the faces of the Oman players carried a beaming smile. In contrast, the others continued to listen to him intently. Surya stayed on for a couple of selfies, signing autographs and clicking a group picture before giving his remarks during the presentation.

“So thankful he came and just chatted with the boys. He was talking about the game and how you have to play the T20. Everyone was asking questions so that the players would have clarity of thought. He was praising the team a lot,” Jatinder said while speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference.

The moment was fleeting on the lush green grass, but it served as a reminder of the gentleman that Suryakumar is. Oman had made an impact with its courageous dream to defy the hegemony of the Indian team. Before Suryakumar, Jatinder went to reflect on the game and the act of valiance that his side attempted to pull off.

Even before he began answering the question, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar couldn’t resist embracing Jatinder. The moment was met with ‘aww’ and cheers from the spectators.

Suryakumar didn’t shy away from commending Oman for playing its heart out and said, “Oman played an unbelievable brand of cricket. It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

