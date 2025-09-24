LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 16:23:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Sophie Devine backs the young players to shine for New Zealand at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, as per the official website of ICC.

The 36-year-old, who led New Zealand to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, has now set her sights on making it an ICC trophy double in India and Sri Lanka. Devine believes the emerging players will be key to White Ferns’ success in the upcoming tournament.

“It’s still quite an emotional thing to admit but with the young talent coming up through our squad right now, I can’t help but feel excited about our World Cup squad,” Devine wrote in her column for the ICC, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

“It’s evident that this tournament will show the new blood on show in New Zealand as we look to clinch the title for the first time since 2000,” she noted.

This mix of experience and fresh talent proved vital for New Zealand as they overcame India, West Indies, and, most importantly, South Africa in the final to end a 24-year wait for an ICC trophy. The triumph marked their first major title since winning the ODI World Cup in 2000 under the captaincy of Emily Drumm.

“Everyone’s been putting in the hard yards which has been pleasing to see,” Devine added.

“The likes of our younger ones, in Eden Carson and Izzy Gaze, they’ve really stepped into their own having been involved with the White Ferns for a couple of years now. I’m excited to see what they will bring to the tournament,” she noted.

Besides, Devine added that experienced heads would also uplift New Zealand’s chances.

“The older heads like Maddy Green, she’s been excellent and really taken her game to the next level. Brooke Halliday is another really important part of our team,” she remarked.

The White Ferns will open their campaign against neighbouring rivals Australia on October 1 in Indore, and skipper Sophie Devine believes that facing the defending champions right at the start will benefit her side.

“Every team will possess a different challenge, but we know the defending champions Australia are going to be pretty tough to beat. Playing them first up will be a great start to the tournament,” she added.

The New Zealand skipper added that the two home teams, India and Sri Lanka, will be tough contenders as they are likely to thrive in the subcontinental conditions.

“India at home are also a huge threat, in terms of the support that they have and the depth of their group, and Sri Lanka as well, we’ve seen that playing at home is a real strength for them. Those three teams are certainly going to be difficult to come up against,” she noted.

New Zealand will take on India ‘A’ on September 25 and India on September 27, in their warm-up fixtures before the tournament. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Sophie Devine backs youngsters to thrive for New Zealand at World Cup

