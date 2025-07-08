LIVE TV
Sourav Ganguly Turns 53: From Lord’s Debut to Lord’s Balcony

As Sourav Ganguly turns 53, tributes pour in celebrating his legacy of grit and fearless leadership. From a debut century at Lord’s in 1996 to waving his shirt after the 2002 NatWest win, Dada redefined Indian cricket with bold captaincy, iconic moments, and unmatched passion.

Last Updated: July 8, 2025 10:57:14 IST

As Sourav Ganguly turns 53, celebrations light up Kolkata and the cricketing world. Fans reminisce about his iconic moments, teammates share memories, and tributes pour in from every corner. But beyond the nostalgia lies a legacy built on grit, defiance, and vision.

Even today, 29 years after his Test debut, Ganguly remains Indian cricket’s most defining personality of the early 2000s.



Lord’s 1996: Where the Legend Was Born

It all began at Lord’s in June 1996. Pushed up to bat at No. 3 on debut, Ganguly walked into the most testing English conditions and emerged with a sublime 131. It wasn’t just a knock; it was a declaration. A boy from Kolkata had arrived to challenge cricket’s old order.

That innings was the spark that lit a fire across Indian cricket. With little domestic legacy compared to Mumbai’s cricketing dominance, Ganguly carved his own path—elegant yet fearless, cultured yet confrontational.

Numbers, Nerve, and the NatWest Roar

Ganguly’s stats tell only part of the story: over 10,000 ODI runs, 100 wickets, 100+ catches, four consecutive Man of the Match awards, and the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup (183). He was also the first to score three centuries in a single World Cup edition.

As captain, he gave Indian cricket teeth. His leadership between 2000–2005 was revolutionary, not just tactically, but emotionally. He blooded talents like MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, and Yuvraj Singh, and made India believe it could win anywhere.

That belief exploded at Lord’s again in 2002, when Sourav Ganguly, shirtless on the balcony after India’s dramatic NatWest Series win, gave Indian fans their most cathartic moment of the decade. India chased a huge total of 325 and won the final. Sourav Ganguly’s shirt removal act was considered by many a direct response to Andrew Flintoff’s shirt removal at Wankhede stadium in the same year.

