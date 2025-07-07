LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sourav Ganguly turns 53, Remembering his 183

Sourav Ganguly turns 53, Remembering his 183

On his 53rd birthday, we remember Sourav Ganguly’s iconic 183 against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup. A career-defining innings, it set a record for the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup and marked the rise of Ganguly as a fearless leader in Indian cricket history.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 05:30:35 IST

Sourav Ganguly is a name that redefined the Indian cricket in ODI format. The runner-up captain of 2003 Cricket World Cup turned 53 today and is more remembered as a “Prince” or “Dada”. In the golden era of Indian batting he dominated the ODI format along with the name of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. He scored a total of 11363 runs in 311 ODI games which includes 22 centuries and 72 fifties. Among all his records and achievements, he is most remembered for an ODI innings which was a turning point in his career. 

1999 Cricket World Cup

England hosted the seventh edition of the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 1999 and the Indian Cricket Team failed to make it to the semi-final. However, the World Cup would always be remembered by every cricket fan for Sourav Ganguly’s remarkable innings against Sri Lanka. 

The Knock That Defined a Career

Sourav Ganguly’s scored a fiery 183 runs with 17 boundaries and 7 sixes. He overtook Kapil Dev’s historic 175 in the 1983 World Cup and till date remains the highest individual score by an Indian in the 50-over World Cup.
The match was a must win for India to keep their hopes alive for the super six stage. Batting first, Sourav Ganguly was in an attacking mode right from the beginning. He built a historic 318 run partnership with Rahul Dravid for second wicket. Sourav Ganguly innings at Taunton was a mix of aggression, pull hots and cover drives.
India posted a mammoth total of 373-6, the highest in a World Cup match at that time and won the game by a huge margin of 157 runs as the total proved to be too big for the defending champions Sri Lanka. 
This performance not only kept India in the tournament but also heralded Ganguly’s emergence as a genuine force on the global stage.

His remarkable innings continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans even after 26 years !!! 
It was more than just a career-best performance; it was a defining moment. That innings showcased Ganguly’s class, grit, and flair,  traits that would later come to shape a new era of bold and fearless Indian cricket under his captaincy.

