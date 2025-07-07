LIVE TV
Wojciech Szczesny Extends His Barcelona Deal Till 2027 Leaving Ter Stegen Future In Doubt

Wojciech Szczesny Extends His Barcelona Deal Till 2027 Leaving Ter Stegen Future In Doubt

The 35-year-old impressed as Barcelona won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, with Ter Stegen only returning to the squad in the final weeks of the season. Szczesny had retired from football when Barcelona signed him in October to replace injured stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was ruled out for most of the season with a ruptured patella tendon.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 05:29:12 IST

Barcelona announced on Monday that Wojciech Szczesny, their goalkeeper, has extended his contract through 2027.

After Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the team’s first choice, sustained a season-ending injury, the 35-year-old Polish goalkeeper, who had retired from football in August 2024, joined Barcelona two months later.

Barcelona claimed that Szczesny’s deal was “recognition and a prize for his great season between the sticks, after an unexpected arrival in a strange context” after he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey with the team.



Ter Stegen’s future at the club is in question given Szczesny’s choice to stay and Barca’s acquisition of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol earlier in the summer. The 33-year-old German international earns a big wage at Barcelona, and according to Spanish media, the struggling team would like to cut costs in that area.

Given that Barcelona also bought Joan Garcia from Espanyol in June and has 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena on their roster, Szczesny’s new contract raises concerns about Ter Stegen’s future at Barca. According to reports, Barcelona is open to selling him, and Chelsea and Monaco are in the lead to sign him.

After joining Arsenal at the age of 16, Szczesny made 181 games. He also played for Brentford, Roma, and Juventus.

After joining the Italian powerhouse Juventus in 2017, he played 252 games over seven years in Turin, earning three Serie A championships and three Coppa Italias.

Szczesny played in two World Cups and four European Championships, earning Poland 84 caps. 

With Garcia and Szczesny in place, Barcelona is getting ready for life without Ter Stegen. Given that Chelsea and Monaco are preparing bids, the German international is anticipated to make a decision shortly. Szczesny, meanwhile, is expected to start the upcoming season as Barcelona’s backup to Garcia.

In his 30 games this season, Szczesny has maintained 14 clean sheets and, more impressively, has never lost in La Liga when he was in goal. Beyond the numbers, coach Hansi Flick commended Szczęsny for his leadership and maturity in a young Barça team.

