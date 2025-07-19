LIVE TV
Home > Sports > South Africa’s WTC Win Sparks Change In Team Culture, Says Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's WTC 2025 win has sparked a fresh, fearless mindset in the team, says captain Rassie van der Dussen. He credits coach Shukri Conrad for encouraging freedom and responsibility. The Proteas now gear up to face Zimbabwe in the T20 Tri-Series clash at Harare.

South Africa's WTC Win Sparks Change in Team Culture, Says Rassie van der Dussen (Image Credit - X)
South Africa's WTC Win Sparks Change in Team Culture, Says Rassie van der Dussen (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 21:16:33 IST

South Africa’s T20I standing captain Rassie van der Dussen felt winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 against Australia last month has made the Proteas play without fear and it feels like there’s a difference.

Historic Win Over Australia at Lord’s

South Africa won their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title victory over Australia by five wickets at Lord’s last month. With this victory, South Africa has won its first-ever world title in international cricket. This is also the country’s second ICC trophy.

“It feels like there’s a difference. Maybe it’s boiled over from winning the Test Championship because we won that match when it counts, so it’s almost like we can experiment more,” van der Dussen said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shukri Conrad’s Role in White-Ball Transformation

He also spoke about Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad. Conrad will coach South Africa through the 2025-27 WTC cycle, during which the white-ball teams will also play in the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup, which they will co-host.

“It’s Shukri [Conrad]’s first time in charge of the white-ball sides, but the mindset is different. We are not trying things for the sake of trying it, or guys being chosen for the sake of being chosen. It’s about trying things with the understanding that it’s okay if you get it wrong, but you can only get to the other side if you try it properly and authentically. What Shukri brings in terms of environment, and in terms of a mindset, is that freedom.”

New Culture Brings Freedom and Responsibility

“There’s responsibility, and we want to win every match. Shukri has said that many times, and we want to win every match that we play, but we are also encouraged to be our best version, play the way we want to play, and play the way the team wants to play. If we fall short, that’s okay, we fall short on our terms. We’ll try to be better next time. There’s no pressure from a management point of view. We know what’s expected of us,” he added.

Upcoming T20 Tri-Series Fixture Against Zimbabwe

South Africa will next clash with Zimbabwe in the 4th match of the T20 Tri-Series on Sunday at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Proteas won their initial match against the hosts but were defeated by the Kiwis in the following fixture.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa.

South Africa Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

