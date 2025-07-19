Manchester Test: Shubman Gill Can Create History With 146 Runs, Break Massive Record

India is in a tricky spot right now in their Test series against England. After a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at Lord’s, they are down 1-2 in the five-match series. Now, with the fourth Test starting July 23 in Manchester, it’s pretty much a must-win match for India. If they lose again, the series is gone.

Gill Could Break All-Time Record vs England

One player who could make a huge difference is Shubman Gill. He’s been in brilliant touch so far and is already sitting on 607 runs in the series. If he manages to score 146 runs in the next match, he’ll create a new record.

Right now, the record for most runs in a single India vs England Test series belongs to Graham Gooch. He made 752 runs way back in 1990. Gill needs just one more than that to go past him. It won’t be easy, but with the kind of form he’s in, it’s definitely possible.

Gill vs Jaiswal – Who’ll End Up On Top?

Gill also has a chance to go past his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal in another record list. Jaiswal had scored 712 runs earlier this year when England toured India. Gill needs 107 more to beat that number.

It’s not really a competition between them, but still, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up with the most runs against England in a single series for India. Gill’s been solid, and if he continues the same way in Manchester, he might just do it.

Pant Close to Breaking WTC Record and Sixes Mark

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is also closing in on a few big records of his own. In World Test Championship history, Pant has scored 2677 runs so far for India. Rohit Sharma is slightly ahead with 2716 runs. So if Pant gets 40 runs or more in this match, he’ll go past Rohit.

That’s not all. Pant has also hit 20 sixes this year. Just two more, and he becomes the Indian wicketkeeper with the most sixes in a single calendar year. That’s another thing to watch out for in the upcoming Test.

All Eyes on Manchester as Records and Series Are on the Line

There’s a lot riding on this fourth Test. For India, it’s about staying alive in the series. For players like Gill and Pant, there’s also a shot at making history. Whether it’s the Gooch record, the Jaiswal mark, or Pant’s milestones, the Manchester Test is going to be full of big moments.

