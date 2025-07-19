Will Dhruv Jurel Replace Rishabh Pant In Manchester Test? Latest Video Sparks Speculation

Team India has landed in Manchester as they prepare for the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 23. After the disappointing loss at Lord’s, the series is now hanging by a thread for the visitors. One of the biggest concerns heading into this match is the fitness of vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who hurt his finger during the Lord’s game.

Rishabh Pant Injury Gives Dhruv Jurel a Window

Pant injured his finger while wicketkeeping in the first innings at Lord’s. After that, he didn’t take the gloves again in the match. Although he showed grit with the bat and even scored a fifty, it was Dhruv Jurel who took over keeping duties for the rest of the Test.

This raised some serious doubts about whether Pant will be fully fit for the Manchester Test. On Sunday, Jurel was seen in an intense practice session with fielding coach T Dilip. ESPN Cricinfo posted the video online, and it quickly set off rumours that Pant might miss the upcoming match.

Since debuting in Tests last year against England at home, Jurel has been India’s go-to second wicketkeeper. He’s calm, technically solid, and doesn’t hesitate to play attacking shots when needed, which makes him a decent backup if Pant isn’t ready.

Assistant Coach Backs Rishabh Pant to Be Ready

India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate spoke to reporters after the team’s training session in Manchester. He sounded positive about Pant’s recovery but said the team isn’t rushing anything.

“He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don’t think you’re going to keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test, and it’s only going to get easier on his finger,” Ten Doeschate said.

He also added that wicketkeeping would be the last thing they’ll test before making the final decision. “Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep—we don’t want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an inning,” he said.

Former Coach Ravi Shastri Urges Caution With Pant’s Injury

Former India coach Ravi Shastri doesn’t want India to take chances with Pant if he isn’t ready to keep. Speaking on the ICC review podcast, he said the team should not include Pant just as a batter.

“I don’t think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can’t keep because he will have to field,” Shastri said.

Dhruv Jurel gets some keeping work in ahead of Manchester – will he be the designated (wk) with Pant as a pure bat? 🤔

“If he fields, that will be worse. With the gloves, at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won’t be very good. It’ll only worsen the injury,” he added.

Dhruv Jurel Might Get the Nod if Pant Isn’t Fit

With the Manchester Test being a must-win, India will have to be very careful with their playing XI. If Pant isn’t cleared to keep, Dhruv Jurel is likely to be given the responsibility behind the stumps again.

The next couple of days will be crucial. All eyes are now on Pant’s final fitness test in the nets before the team management takes a call. Whether it’s Jurel or Pant, India needs someone fully fit to handle the gloves in this all-important match.

