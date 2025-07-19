When And Where to Watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Match: WCL 2025 Match Streaming Details

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) come back for its second season. The first season was very good, and many people liked it. The tournament started with Pakistan Champions winning against England Champions in a close match. Now everyone waits for the big match between the India Champions and the Pakistani Champions on July 20 at Edgbaston.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Excited

This match is very special because India and Pakistan are big rivals in cricket. But now relation between India and Pakistan is very bad. Some peoples say India should not play Pakistan in sports because problem between country.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not say anything about India play Asia Cup. But this WCL different tournament and BCCI no control this, so players can play if they want.

Even with all problem, tournament people decided play this big match. But some Indian players maybe don’t want play Pakistan game. We know only after team announce.

Players In India Champions and Pakistan Champions Teams

Yuvraj Singh will be captain of India Champions team. Team have famous players like Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan.

Pakistan Champions team captain Mohammad Hafeez. They also have good players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir and Kamran Akmal.

With many legends in both teams, this India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match will be very interesting to watch.

When And Where India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match?

Match will play on July 20, 2025. Match start time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time. Place of match Edgbaston Cricket Ground Birmingham.

You can watch match live on Star Sports TV channel. They have rights show WCL match.

How To Watch India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Online?

If you want watch online, use Fancode app or visit website. Match will live stream there.

Here players list in teams:

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Maan.

Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal.

This match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be full excitement and fun for cricket fans.

