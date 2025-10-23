LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Suwannarut leads International Series Philippines

Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 17:08:26 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE OPENING ROUND OF THE INTERNATIONAL SERIES PHILIPPINES RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT  SHOWS: SANTA ROSA, PHILIPPINES (OCTOBER 23, 2025) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA – Maximum use of two (2) minutes. No use 48 hours after the end of the round (no use after 1000GMT October 25, 2025). No archive. No resales. No monetisation.) 1. SCENIC VIEW OF COURSE 2. SARIT SUWANNARUT'S 3RD SHOT AT THE 8TH SETS UP BIRDIE  3. SUWANNARUT HOLES HIS BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 8TH  4. CHAPCHAI NIRAT'S CHIP FROM JUST OFF THE GREEN SETS UP BIRDIE AT THE 8TH 5. DEAN BURMESTER BIRDIES THE 11TH 6. DUSTIN JOHNSON BIRDIES THE 9TH 7. JOHNSON'S 2ND AT THE 13TH, HE GOES ON TO MAKE BIRDIE 8. PATRICK REED SETS UP A BIRDIE WITH HIS CHIP AT THE 16TH 9. MIGUEL TABUENA BIRDIES THE 12TH 10. TABUENA'S 2ND AT THE 15TH, HE GOES ON TO MAKE BIRDIE STORY: Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut took a one shot lead after the opening round of International Series Philippines in Santa Rosa on Thursday (October 23).     Suwannarut fired nine birdies and had just one bogey in his eight-under-par round of 64 to lead by one shot from Japan's Kazuki Higa.     Thailand's Chapchai Nirat holds a share of third place with three other players on six-under-par. (Production: Andy Ragg)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 5:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS