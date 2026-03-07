T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, where the India national cricket team will clash with New Zealand national cricket team on Sunday. The highly awaited showdown promises an exciting battle between two of the tournament’s strongest teams, capping off weeks of intense cricket action.

Scheduled for a 7 PM IST start, the final is expected to draw a full stadium along with millions of viewers worldwide, setting the stage for what could be one of the most unforgettable T20 World Cup finals in history.

When Is T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony is set to deliver a vibrant blend of music and celebration ahead of the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 8th march , creating an electrifying build-up before the title clash begins.

Closing Ceremony Schedule

Gates Open: 3:30 PM

Performances Begin: 5:30 PM

Final Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Who Is Performing At T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled an exciting entertainment lineup for the closing ceremony. Taking to X, the ICC announced that the performance will be headlined by global pop sensation Ricky Martin, alongside Indian stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

🎤 The stage keeps getting bigger!

Joining Global Superstar Ricky Martin at the Closing Ceremony before the #T20WorldCup Final are music icons Sukhbir and Falguni Pathak! Get ready for global hits and desi anthems as these legendary artists light up the biggest night in cricket.… pic.twitter.com/8kMK7yg31b — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2026











Where Is the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Where Can You Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The live streaming is not officially announced by Jio Hotstar or star sports network, however there are reports that it would be live streamed on Jio Hotstar and star sports network. Right after the ceremony the match, India vs New Zealand will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Shines as Los Angeles Lakers Beat Indiana Pacers in Dominant NBA Win