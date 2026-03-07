T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace Lexus happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Closing ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with musical performances by Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir.

Ricky Martin, Sukhbir, Falguni Pathak Image Credits:X
Ricky Martin, Sukhbir, Falguni Pathak Image Credits:X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 7, 2026 13:36:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, where the India national cricket team will clash with New Zealand national cricket team on Sunday. The highly awaited showdown promises an exciting battle between two of the tournament’s strongest teams, capping off weeks of intense cricket action.

Scheduled for a 7 PM IST start, the final is expected to draw a full stadium along with millions of viewers worldwide, setting the stage for what could be one of the most unforgettable T20 World Cup finals in history.

When Is T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The ceremony is set to deliver a vibrant blend of music and celebration ahead of the grand finale of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 8th march , creating an electrifying build-up before the title clash begins.

You Might Be Interested In

Closing Ceremony Schedule

  • Gates Open: 3:30 PM

  • Performances Begin: 5:30 PM

  • Final Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Who Is Performing At T20 World Cup 2026  Closing  Ceremony?

Ahead of the highly anticipated final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled an exciting entertainment lineup for the closing ceremony. Taking to X, the ICC announced that the performance will be headlined by global pop sensation Ricky Martin, alongside Indian stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.




Where Is the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing  Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony is at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Where Can You Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The live streaming is not officially announced by Jio Hotstar or star sports network, however there are reports that it would be live streamed on Jio Hotstar and star sports network. Right after the ceremony the match, India vs New Zealand will be live streamed on Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Shines as Los Angeles Lakers Beat Indiana Pacers in Dominant NBA Win

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Falguni PathakiccRicky MartinSukhbir Singht20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Luka Doncic Shines as Los Angeles Lakers Beat Indiana Pacers in Dominant NBA Win

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

“He’s Human Too”: Glenn Phillips Fires Warning On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IND vs NZ, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

IND vs NZ: Pitch Details Emerge Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final — Trouble For Sanju Samson?

WWE SmackDown Results (March 6): Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Undisputed Championship, Randy Orton Talks About Main Eventing WrestleMania 42

LATEST NEWS

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Tickets, Hotels, Dates, Eligibility Revealed, Plan Your Epic Festival Adventure Before It Sells Out Fast!

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Diyvang People Need a Platform, Not Gifts” – Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

World War 3 Fears Rise: US To Launch ‘Biggest Bombing Campaign’ On Iran Tonight, Donald Trump Set To Devastate Tehran’s Missile Launchers, Factories

‘If Kabul Is Attacked, Response Will Be In Islamabad’: Afghan Taliban Defence Minister Issues Stark Warning To Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

UP Scholarship Status 2026: Direct Link to Check Application Status at scholarship.up.gov.in | Check Important Date, Official Updates

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers
T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers
T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers
T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

QUICK LINKS