Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Kite-Flying Video Goes Viral After T20 World Cup Snub, Fans Troll ‘Patang World Cup’

Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf’s video of flying kite has gone viral on social media after he was not picked for the T20 World Cup 2026 being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The clip, which features Rauf alongside teammate Hasan Ali. Pakistan had included Babar Azam in the squad for the marquee event but left out Rauf as well as wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan.

Pakistan began the campaign on a winning note against Netherlands after Faheem Ashraf chipped in with an important knock of 29* off 11. Pakistan needed 29 off 12 when Ashraf smashed 24 runs in the penultimate over and eventually won the game.

Haris Rauf dropped by PCB but picked up by Lahore winds #BasantFestival

Haris Rauf controlling his line and length in death overs. https://t.co/jpd5y9UnZM – O. (@OwaisFayyazz) February 8, 2026

“We’ve been playing similar cricket for the past one year. So whatever job is given, we try to do it properly and in the best possible way. The heartbeat was fast, this kind wasn’t anything new or the first time. So it was just about going out there and doing whatever we know how to do. With the batting partners, the discussion was to not give away our wicket. We can do it one over at a time. If we get 1 or 2 boundaries, we move closer. So, thank God, exactly what We wanted it happened,” he said after the match.

Why was Haris Rauf not selected for T20 World Cup 2026?

“We considered Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr, and Ahmed Daniyal, but they couldn’t make it because the other three – Shaheen, Salman, and Naseem – can bowl in all three phases of the game,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson had said.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Usman Tariq.