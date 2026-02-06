LIVE TV
Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

India fast bowler Harshit Rana has been reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury.

Harshit Rana suffered a knee injury during the warm up match against South Africa. (Photo Credits: X)
Harshit Rana suffered a knee injury during the warm up match against South Africa. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 6, 2026 14:44:09 IST

Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

India pacer has been reportedly ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to a knee injury. The official confirmation is yet to come. Harshit got injured during the warm-up fixture against South Africa. His participation was limited in the game, having bowled only one over.

The right-arm bowler pulled out of his run-up twice while trying to bowl his second over of the match.

“You make a squad thinking combinations, if he is unavailable then we have enough players to make new combination. If we miss him, we will definitely miss him. We will look at fast bowlers who can bat also, but no hard and fast rule. Have options,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.

More to follow…

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:39 PM IST
Tags: Harshit Ranat20 world cup 2026

