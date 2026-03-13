T20 World Cup 2026 Hero Sanju Samson Seen At Local Shop In Kerala, Fans Line Up For Selfies | Watch

Sanju Samson, renowned for his elegantly stylish batting technique and his calm and cool character on the field, has delighted his fans again through a casual outing in Kerala. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was clicked while taking selfies with fans at a local shop just four days after the announcement of his being the Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After the finals of the world tournament, Sanju Samson opted to return to his native place for a short rest before gearing up to join the Chennai Super Kings, one of the franchises of the Indian Premier League, for its 2026 edition. While hanging around, he was seen entering a local shop in Kerala, donning casual apparel – a black T-shirt and pants. This laid-back trip turned into a very special moment for the fans since they got a chance to meet the cricketer.

The store workers initially came up to Samson and asked for a selfie, which he gave without any hesitation. Next thing, a couple of fans gathered nearby, and gradually the Indian cricketer took their pictures with ease and a smile. Short clips of that lovely interaction were soon made viral on social media, with fans applauding Samson’s modesty and friendly nature even after achieving success at the international level.

Man of simplicity ❤️ Sanju Samson spotted at a local tea shop in Kerala today. The staff were surprised to see their World Cup Hero stop by and clicked pictures with them 😇 pic.twitter.com/b0VWFEyPe3 — Deepu (@deepu_drops) March 12, 2026

Reflecting on his journey as a cricketer, Samson narrated how his mentality while batting has changed. He also confessed that, in his initial days, he used to think of hitting a boundary on almost every ball, which occasionally resulted in him getting out very quickly. Taking help from those errors, he slowly honed his skills and developed a more measured style of playing.

Samson said that it is the experiences of his failures that set him up with a fresh strategy, which he worked out for the World Cup, and this new game plan took him through to his success in the tournament.

