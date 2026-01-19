T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Sets Deadline For Bangladesh To Resolve Participation Row, Warns They Could Lose Spot To THIS European Team

The dispute between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the latter’s participation in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is in the thick of it, as the two parties are getting ready for a decisive meeting on January 21. The ICC told the BCB during the recent talks in Dhaka that this is the official deadline for Bangladesh to decide whether it will come to India for its matches and participate in the tournament, which is economically and politically significant, among others. Bangladesh has repeatedly made it known that it wants to be part of the World Cup, but it does not want to play in India and is asking for its matches to be moved to Sri Lanka arguing that the players’ safety and security are the reasons for their reluctance to enter India.

ICC’s Last Warning To Bangladesh Cricket Board

The standoff has endured for nearly three weeks, stemming from the BCB’s formal communication of concerns on January 4, after tensions were aggravated when Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was uncapped by the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise at the BCCI’s request. This incident provoked a massive political and sporting row, as a result of which the Bangladesh government imposed a ban on Indian Premier League broadcasts and the BCB requested that its World Cup matches be moved out of India. The BCB’s idea to exchange groups with Ireland which would mean its games in Sri Lanka instead of India was a talking point but finally rejected by the ICC during negotiations, thus making the participation of Bangladesh uncertain.

Which Team Will Replace Bangladesh In T20 World Cup?

The ICC, the governing body of cricket worldwide, keeps putting pressure on the Bangladesh Cricket Board to change its mind, pointing out that the logistical problems of moving the venues at this point in time two weeks before the World Cup starting on February 7 are great. If Bangladesh does not comply with the agreement of travelling to India by January 21, the situation’s insiders expect that the ICC will announce a new team, with Scotland being the name that comes up first according to present rankings.

First Match Of Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

The Philippines vs Bangladesh is not just a contest of cricket balls but a tussle of the whole tournament. Bangladesh will be playing their first match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and then the next matches in Kolkata and Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium). There are only a few weeks left for the World Cup to begin, and the atmosphere is already heated; still, the two parties have not moved from their positions. So the January 21 decision point is being closely watched not only by the fans and administrators but also by the competing teams as it has the potential to drastically alter the scenario of the ‘2026 T20 World Cup’.

