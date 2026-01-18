LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play International Cricket Again After The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

The international matches have been stopped for a while, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still in good shape and have given signs of good batting in the last games.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 14:31:09 IST

The international cricket scene will feature Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli no longer for six months, marking the end of the cricket series India vs New Zealand ODI. The two greats have already quit Test matches and T20 Internationals, so now it is just the 50 over format left where they are more selective of their appearances. The end of the New Zealand series will see the pair miss a few up coming scheduled International engagements thus leaving fans and cricket experts anticipating their comeback later in the year.

After the New Zealand series, India’s next ODI assignment according to the schedule is likely to consist of a five match ODI series versus Afghanistan, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, and then the IPL 2026 season in that order. So, from this, it seems Rohit and Kohli could be rested and hence, get a long period to heal and get ready before India’s international calendar starts off again. It has been reported that the earliest they will return to the ground could be June 2026 when the ODI series with Afghanistan is expected to happen. Meanwhile, players who are just coming up will get chances to prove their worth in the national team.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Next Match

The international matches have been stopped for a while, but Rohit and Kohli are still in good shape and have given signs of good batting in the last games. The long pause will provide them the opportunity to rejuvenate their bodies and minds after long careers at the top of the sport. They are going to be essential for the Indian team’s preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, where, after this six month break, they will once again bring with them their experience and leadership.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli Bring Their Own Water After Indore Tragedy? Truth Behind Viral Video Claim

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS