IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Shubman Gill And Virat Kohli Bring Their Own Water After Indore Tragedy? Truth Behind Viral Video Claim

Indian cricket team has had an extraordinary situation in Indore, where a water contamination crisis in the Bhagirathpura area has been associated with various deaths and hospitalizations in the recent past.

Published: January 18, 2026 12:08:53 IST

The ODI series between India and New Zealand is at a draw with one win each, and the last match will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, thus off field measures have become as important as on field tactics.

Different news sources have reported that Shubman Gill, the Indian captain, took a specialized water purifier worth almost ₹3 lakh to his hotel room in Indore. The advanced machine that can re purify even packaged and RO treated water was purportedly set up in Gill’s private room to provide safe drinking water during the team’s entire stay. Although the official media manager of Team India has not corroborated the local health risk theory, nonetheless, it is a very cautious approach as the team is getting ready for the critical match.



Indian cricket has had an extraordinary situation in Indore, where a water contamination crisis in the Bhagirathpura area has been associated with various deaths and hospitalizations in the recent past. Though the athletes stay in luxurious hotels and are provided with RO and bottled water, Gill’s choice to utilize his own purifier can be viewed as an additional precautionary measure, albeit close associates of him claim that alkaline water is a part of his health and hydration routine that he maintains on tours.

The same goes for Virat Kohli, who was also spotted with a bag of bottled water before the match, which is a proof of his immaculate fitness and hydration habits. Kohli’s choice of high end bottled water brands as a part of his disciplined routine is a clear indicator of his strictness in keeping the body fit under different climatic conditions, something that coincides with his fitness philosophy rather than fear of any particular local risk. The team’s emphasis on regulated nutrition and hydration shows how the players are taking health management very seriously right before the important series decider.

