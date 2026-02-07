LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s match-saving unbeaten 84 and Mohammed Siraj’s three-wicket haul helped India overcome early setbacks against USA to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 title defence with a winning start at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Suryakumar yadav scored unbeaten 84. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Suryakumar yadav scored unbeaten 84. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 7, 2026 23:09:07 IST

After early hiccups in the contest against USA, India eventually registered a 29-run win in the first T20 World Cup 2026 match in Mumbai on Saturday. The hosts were reduced to 77/6 at one stage but captain Suryakumar Yadav took the onus on himself and rescued the side from a tricky situation to help them put 161/9 in 20 overs on the board. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49. Later, the bowlers put up a brilliant show and restricted the opposition to 132/8 in 20 overs. 

The USA lost three wickets for 13 runs, but Milind Kumar (34) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) posted a fighting 58-run stand. However, after that, India took quick wickets and left the USA short of what could have been a memorable win.

In the chase of 162 runs, the USA was off to a horror start. In the second over, Mohammed Siraj drew first blood, removing Andries Gous (six in nine balls, with a four) with a sharp low catch by Tilak Varma at covers. Arshdeep Singh also got in action, removing USA captain Monank Patel for a two-ball duck, with the edge flying to Shivam Dube at mid-off, and Siraj removed Saiteja Mukkamalla for just two in seven balls, leaving USA reeling at 13/3 in 3.2 overs.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar began a partnership for the USA, ending the powerplay at 31/3. Halfway through the chase, USA was 49/3, with Milind (28*) and Sanjay (10*) unbeaten. The USA reached the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs courtesy of a boundary by Milind, which found the thick edge and flew past the third man. Sanjay also took the aggressor route, with a six over long-on against Hardik Pandya and a four against Varun Chakravarthy.

The 58-run stand was broken by Varun, with the help of a stumping from Ishan Kishan for a run-a-ball 34, with three fours and a six. USA was 71/4 in 12 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, the USA was 98/4, with Sanjay (37*) and Shubham Ranjane (14*) unbeaten.

The 16th over by Axar Patel gave India a new lease of life as he packed Sanjay (37 in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Harmeet Singh (0) in two successive balls. USA was left 98/6 in 15.3 overs. The USA reached the 100-run mark in 15.5 overs.

Mohammad Mohsin was dismissed by Arshdeep for just five, reducing the USA to 110/7 in 18.4 overs.
India ended the USA’s innings at 132/8, with Siraj getting Shubham (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) on the final ball.

Earlier, India managed to post a total of 161/9 against the USA in their T20 World Cup clash, thanks to an unbeaten 84 from captain Suryakumar Yadav.

After a blistering start from the Americans, which saw Abhishek Sharma (golden duck), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube fall cheaply, Yadav steadied the innings with crucial partnerships and a late onslaught, helping the defending champions post a competitive score.

After opting to bowl first, the USA got off to the perfect start as Ali Khan dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck. Ishan Kishan then joined Tilak Varma, and the duo looked to steady the innings as they rebuilt.

The duo added 37 runs before Shadley van Schalkwyk turned the game on its head, removing Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 with a four and two sixes), Tilak Varma (25 off 16 with three fours and a six), and Shivam Dube for a golden duck in the final over of the powerplay. India were left in a tricky position at 46/4 at the end of the first six overs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh looked to rebuild the innings, but the pair could add only 26 runs before Mohammad Mohsin dismissed Rinku Singh for just six runs in 14 deliveries during the 12th over.

During the 13th over, Harmeet Singh got the big wicket of all-rounder Hardik Pandya for single digits, pushing India into deeper trouble. The defending champion slumped to 77/6.

Axar Patel joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease and provided much-needed stability for India. The pair added a valuable 41-run stand to push India past the three-figure mark in 15.2 overs, before Harmeet Singh struck again, claiming his second wicket by dismissing Axar Patel (14 in 11 balls, with two fours) during the 17th over.

During the 18th over, Suryakumar Yadav completed his half-century in 36 deliveries as India reached 128/7. During the 19th over, the Indian captain struck two boundaries before Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up his fourth wicket of the match by removing Arshdeep Singh for four runs. India scored 140/8 after the end of the 19th over.

During the 20th over, the Indian captain hammered 21 runs against Saurabh Netravalkar as India posted 161/9 on the board.
Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls, with 10 fours and four towering sixes.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket takers.

Also Read: IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 11:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS