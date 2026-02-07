LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs USA | 'Why Fear When SKY Is Here' — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav's Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes, to rescue India from a top-order collapse against USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium, as fans flooded social media with praise for the captain’s match-saving knock.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 84 against USA. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Suryakumar Yadav scored 84 against USA. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 7, 2026 21:42:31 IST

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

India captain Suyrakumar Yadav was the lone warrior for the hosts who had a struggling start to the proceedings in the T20 World Cup 2026. The home side lost early wickets in the first match against USA in the marquee event in Mumbai and suffered a collapse to get reduced to 77/6. 

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav then came in for the rescue and held the fort from one end t chip in with a crucial knock of  unbeaten 84 off 49 which included four maximums and 10 fours. 

While India lost wickets at regular intervals, Surya provided the resistance from one end and helped the side put 161/9 in 20 overs. 

Also Read: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:42 PM IST
Tags: IND vs USAsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

Tags: IND vs USAsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

IND vs USA | 'Why Fear When SKY Is Here' — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav's Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede
IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede
IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede
IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

QUICK LINKS