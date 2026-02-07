IND vs USA | ‘Why Fear When SKY Is Here’ — Fans Hail Suryakumar Yadav’s Rescue Act Against USA in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

India captain Suyrakumar Yadav was the lone warrior for the hosts who had a struggling start to the proceedings in the T20 World Cup 2026. The home side lost early wickets in the first match against USA in the marquee event in Mumbai and suffered a collapse to get reduced to 77/6.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav then came in for the rescue and held the fort from one end t chip in with a crucial knock of unbeaten 84 off 49 which included four maximums and 10 fours.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav came to India’s rescue with a heroic display 👌 Watch the #T20WorldCup LIVE, broadcast details in our bio 📺 pic.twitter.com/MNJRl2XIKx — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 7, 2026

When Abhishek flops,

When Tilak flops,

When Ishan flops,

When Rinku flops,

When Dube flops,

When Hardik flops,

When Axar flops – Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue, when the Indian batting line-up collapsed🔥 – What’s your take 🤔 #INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/Zw3H1Csali — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 7, 2026

In an innings when it mattered the most Suryakumar Yadav stood tall

Calm under pressure Now it’s time for the bowlers to step up and finish the job. #INDvUSA #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 7, 2026

Surya kumar Yadav literally saved India from humiliation against associate nation like the USA pic.twitter.com/yxzV9z1l6W — Space Recorder (@1spacerecorder) February 7, 2026

Those who say Suryakumar Yadav is a minnow basher. Let me remind you, he is the same guy who – Saved collapse against South Africa in 2021 T20 WC, scored 68 runs, when team got all out on 133 – Scored 50 against USA in 2024 T20 WC when other batting collapsed – Scored 31(16)… pic.twitter.com/ILdS8ymeya — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) February 7, 2026

When Suryakumar Yadav said “I am not out of form, I am out of runs”. – He has Damn right. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7gtoicqmGV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2026

He has 4 centuries in T20Is, yet this innings will go down as one of Suryakumar Yadav’s greatest knocks. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gRf4aya2Cj — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 7, 2026

Dropped catches today has been monunental First a drop of Faheem Ashraf who went on to make a match winning 29*(11) Now a drop of Suryakumar Yadav on 15(16) and he went on to make a match turning 84*(49) The importance of holding onto catches again highlighted in bold pic.twitter.com/hrZCJojGLb — Werner (@Werries_) February 7, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav’s innings makes you forget all his previous low scores. If India win this match, this knock will be remembered for years Full credit should go to SKY 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NTVFnmdi8V — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) February 7, 2026

The entire Wankhede Stadium crowd is cheering and giving a standing ovation to Suryakumar Yadav 🔥❤️pic.twitter.com/0zDSs3zJDS — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 7, 2026

Surya Dada once said, “Why fear when SKY is here!” 😎 pic.twitter.com/JUe9GKV5C4 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 7, 2026

While India lost wickets at regular intervals, Surya provided the resistance from one end and helped the side put 161/9 in 20 overs.

Also Read: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede