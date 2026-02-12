T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

The mood in the Indian cricket camp has been electrifying as the Men in Blue kick-started their T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a winning note by defeating the USA in their opening match. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side will be taking on Namibia tonight (on February 12th) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ahead of India’s second game against Namibia, a funny video of the Indian players from the opening ceremony of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has gone viral on the internet.

Viral Video: Players Enjoy Nora Fatehi’s Dance at T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Team India members were caught enjoying the dance performance by Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, while keeping their usual playful banter alive.

Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh were seen joking around with India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was clearly enjoying the performance by the Bollywood actress. Their lighthearted teasing captured the fun side of the team off the field.

Suryakumar Yadav can be seen laughing and giving a thumbs-up as the camera pans towards him. Meanwhile, his teammates Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan made the moment even more entertaining. The video was shared on X, revealing that it was shot by Suryakumar Yadav’s wife.

Watch the viral video:

Surya Kumar Yadav’s wife caught him in 4K watching Nora Fatehi’s dance performance at the opening ceremony. Hilarious reactions from Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh! 😃 pic.twitter.com/EopH7WvOez — Deepu (@deepu_drops) February 12, 2026

India vs Pakistan: A High-Stakes T20 World Cup Showdown Ahead

Talking about Team India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Blue will be facing their arch-rivals, Pakistan, after the India vs Namibia match on Thursday. Team India will face their stiffest challenge when they meet Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

While India has mostly dominated the IND vs PAK rivalry in World Cups, this time the Men in Blue face a tough challenge in Sri Lanka. This is because Pakistan is familiar with the conditions in Sri Lanka, as they are playing all their T20 World Cup 2026 games in the island country. This gives Pakistan a clear advantage, as their team is well-prepared for the match against India.

