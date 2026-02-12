LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed latest news Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Andhra Pradesh Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

During the T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh hilariously teased India captain Suryakumar Yadav as he enjoyed Nora Fatehi’s performance. The viral video captures the fun side of Team India off the field.

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up | Image Source - Screenshot/X
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up | Image Source - Screenshot/X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 12, 2026 18:34:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

The mood in the Indian cricket camp has been electrifying as the Men in Blue kick-started their T20 World Cup 2026 tournament with a winning note by defeating the USA in their opening match. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side will be taking on Namibia tonight (on February 12th) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ahead of India’s second game against Namibia, a funny video of the Indian players from the opening ceremony of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has gone viral on the internet. 

Viral Video: Players Enjoy Nora Fatehi’s Dance at T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Team India members were caught enjoying the dance performance by Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, while keeping their usual playful banter alive. 

You Might Be Interested In

Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh were seen joking around with India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was clearly enjoying the performance by the Bollywood actress. Their lighthearted teasing captured the fun side of the team off the field. 

Suryakumar Yadav can be seen laughing and giving a thumbs-up as the camera pans towards him. Meanwhile, his teammates Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan made the moment even more entertaining. The video was shared on X, revealing that it was shot by Suryakumar Yadav’s wife.

Watch the viral video:

India vs Pakistan: A High-Stakes T20 World Cup Showdown Ahead

Talking about Team India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Blue will be facing their arch-rivals, Pakistan, after the India vs Namibia match on Thursday. Team India will face their stiffest challenge when they meet Pakistan in Sri Lanka. 

While India has mostly dominated the IND vs PAK rivalry in World Cups, this time the Men in Blue face a tough challenge in Sri Lanka. This is because Pakistan is familiar with the conditions in Sri Lanka, as they are playing all their T20 World Cup 2026 games in the island country. This gives Pakistan a clear advantage, as their team is well-prepared for the match against India. 

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: “You Go Through a Lot..” – Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Challenges As India Coach

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhIndia cricket viral momentIndia vs USAishan kishannora fatehiSurya Yadavsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026T20 World Cup opening ceremonyteam india

RELATED News

Back in India, Virat Kohli Shares A Hilarious Moment With Fans: ‘Kaun Kaun Hai Photo Waala?’ – Video Goes Viral

Italy Thrash Nepal by 10 Wickets to Notch up First T20 World Cup Win

MS Dhoni Ordered to Pay ₹10 Lakh by Madras High Court: Full Details Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: One Issues Injury Apology, The Other Serves Silence Through Instagram Posts

LATEST NEWS

Ahead Of India-Pakistan Showdown, Ahmed Shehzad Cries On Live TV: ‘My Son Wanted Me To Play’, Leaves Set In Tears After PSL Rejection

‘Bahut Hi Pyara Baccha Hai’: Sunny Deol Defends His Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Over Trolling, Says, ‘Don’t Take Social Media Seriously…’

Mumbai Love Triangle Turns Fatal: Married Cop Kills Friend For Dating His Girlfriend, She Too Was Married

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

‘Is This Really Happening?’ Viral Video Shows Cigarettes And Bidis Passed Around Like Appetisers At Wedding, Leaves Internet Stunned – Watch

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

CBSE Issues Deadline for Practical, Internal Assessment Marks Upload by February 14

Rolls-Royce To Expand In India Across Defence, Civil, And Energy Sectors: 10,000 New Jobs Expected—Check Detailed Roadmap

H3N2 Alert in Delhi-NCR: 70% Families Report Flu Symptoms — High-Risk Groups, Treatment and Prevention Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up
T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Caught Watching Nora Fatehi, Teammates Ishan And Arshdeep Crack Up

QUICK LINKS