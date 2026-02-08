LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

After playing a Ranji Trophy game for Hyderabad against Chhattisgarh, Mohammed Siraj was planning to visit Madrid to watch his favourite Real Madrid’s game in La Liga

Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets against USA. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets against USA. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 8, 2026 14:29:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

India called-up Mohammed Siraj after pacer Harshit Rana got injured during the warm-up fixture against South Africa ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. Siraj was not name in the squad initially and was planning to visit Madrid to watch his favourite Real Madrid’s game in La Liga. 

But his plans were changed last-minute when he got a call from the skipper Suryakumar Yadav. “When I was on the flight to here, I felt it was a dream,” Siraj was quoted as saying by PTI.

“I thought I wouldn’t be part of the World Cup. I was spending time with family. Suddenly, Surya called and said, ‘Miyan, ready ho ja, bag pack kar le.’ I told him, ‘Mazaak mat karo’ (don’t joke with me). But God is great.”

You Might Be Interested In

“Then (India selector Pragyan) Ojha bhai called me… Whatever the almighty has written, no one can change that,” he added.

“First, I didn’t know I would be playing. When the message came in the morning yesterday that I would be playing, I was happy.”

“My plan was to see the Real Madrid game on the 15th. There was Ramzan also. But God’s will—whatever will happen, will happen.”

While Siraj’s call-up was a last-minute thing, he was fully prepared to play the big game. “I watched video plans after coming at 3 pm. Without proper preparation, you cannot play in a big game. This is a World Cup. Since I’ve been regularly playing, I knew what to do. That was the thought last night also—bowl this line and length.”

“When Ishan was playing, he said it’s a two-paced pitch, and we felt 170 was a good score. That proved to be right,” he added.

India registered a 29-run win against USA after restricting them to 132/8 in 20 overs while defending 162. The home side was in a spot of bother after being reduced to 77/6 but captain Suryakumar Yadav played an incredible knock of 84* off 49 to help the side put 161/9 on the board. 

Later, bowlers did the job and didn’t let the opposition take an upper hand. While Siraj scalped three wickets for 29 in 4 overs, Arshdeep Singh bagged a couple of 18 runs in his 4 overs. Axar Patel also returned with figures of 2/24 in 4 overs. 

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA | WATCH 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs USAMohammed SirajMohammed Siraj bowlingsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: BCB Chief Heads to Lahore For Emergency Meeting as Bangladesh Steps Into ICC–Pakistan Standoff, Claims New Report

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son and Ranji Trophy Star Denies PSL Enrolment Rumours

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC: Lionel Messi’s Goal And Assist Lead Team To 2-1 Friendly Win

LATEST NEWS

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Notorious Pedophile’s Brother Mark Epstein Drags Trump In Shocking Allegation Says ‘I Believe President Authorised…’

Darbhanga Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped Then Brutally Murdered, Found Dead Near Pond After Hours of Missing, Protests Erupt

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

Who Was Kiran? Bengaluru Bodybuilder’s Death By Suicide Linked To Girlfriend’s Engagement, Police Probe Underway

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Speeding Audi Rams Into A Motorcycle Killing Three Members Of A Family Out To Deliver First Wedding Invite, Driver Arrested

‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

Attention Passengers! Fares To Drop On These 10 Trains From April — Check How Much Money You’ll Save

Who Is Brandon Gill? US Congressman Sparks Row With ‘Islamisation’ Remarks on Dallas; How Wife Danielle D’Souza Gill Connected to Indian Roots

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH
‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH
‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH
‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

QUICK LINKS