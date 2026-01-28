“One Bad Day Can Cost Everything”: Rahul Dravid Warns Team India Before T20 World Cup 2026

Rahul Dravid believes the Indian cricket team is playing a new and special brand of T20 cricket under captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir. He says this kind of cricket has not been seen before. India has not lost a T20 international series in the last three years. Their last series loss was against the West Indies in August 2023.With the T20 World Cup 2026 coming closer, India will play the tournament at home and will also be the defending champions. This makes them strong favourites. However, Rahul Dravid has warned the team to stay careful despite their great form.

Dravid remembers the painful loss on November 19, 2023, when India lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia. He said that even if a team plays well throughout a tournament, one bad match can ruin everything. This experience still stays with him.Dravid wanted to step down as coach after the 2023 World Cup, but he continued for six more months after Rohit Sharma requested him to stay. He ended his coaching journey on a positive note, but the World Cup final loss still reminds him how unpredictable cricket can be.

Indian Team in Great Form

Dravid said India is currently playing T20 cricket better than most teams in the world. He mentioned that India’s success rate in recent years has been around 80 percent, which is very impressive in such an unpredictable format. He believes India will likely reach the semi-finals, but the team that performs better on the match day will win. Any player can change the game with one good performance. He shared these thoughts at an event for the book The Rise of the Hitman by R. Kaushik.

Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma

Dravid also praised Rohit Sharma and said India’s success was not because of one person, but Rohit played a very important role. Under Rohit’s captaincy, India won an ICC trophy in the West Indies after 13 years. This journey began after India’s heavy loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. After that defeat, Rohit understood that the team needed change and led a major shift in the team’s batting style. India is still benefiting from that change today.

