T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick vs Scotland, Joins Elite Club With Lasith Malinga and Pat Cummins | WATCH Video

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd joined elite list as he bagged a T20 World Cup hattrick against Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday. Shepherd not just scalped a hattrick but also bagged a five-wicket haul during the course of the match, eventually returning with figures of 5/20 in 3 overs.

The West Indies bowler achieved the feat during the 17th over of the Scotland innings where he picked up the wickets of Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, and Oliver Davidson to complete the hat-trick and concluded the over with another wicket of Safyaan Sharif, making it four wickets in an over.

While this was the fourth occasion where a West Indies bowler had picked up a hattrick in T20Is, Shepherd achieved the feat for the second time in the format. He is also the only second West Indies cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in the T20 WC, with Akael Hosein (5/11) being the first to do so against Uganda in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗥𝗢𝗠. 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞. 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗗𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗘. 🔥 ✅ First hat-trick of the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ #T20WorldCup ☄️

✅ Four wickets in an over 🤯

✅ Maiden T20I 5️⃣-fer 🫨 Romario Shepherd registers his best international figures yet. 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/PtRvdL2BdR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 7, 2026

That #T20WorldCup hat-trick feeling 🫶 Swipe 👈 to watch Romario Shepherd’s wickets en route to the milestone 💥 Tournament broadcast details in our bio 📺 pic.twitter.com/ELPeqBBVkq — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2026

A hat-trick and a fifer on Day One of the T20 World Cup for Romario Shepherd. RCB fans will be very happy!pic.twitter.com/7aqYgidVLA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 7, 2026

The Caribbean side who was defending 183 in their first encounter of 2026 edition of the World Cup, bundled out the Scottish side for 147. Apart from Shepherd, Jason Holder scalped three wickets for 30 runs in 3.5 overs while Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie picked up one each.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer’s 64 off 36 and brisk knocks from Rovman Powell (24 off 14) and Sherfane Rutherford (26 off 13) helped the side post 182/5 in 20 overs.

