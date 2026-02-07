LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs USA: 'Part of Trade Deal With Donald Trump' — Fans Troll Team India's Batting After Collapse vs USA at Wankhede

Barring captain Suryakumar's fighting knock, India’s batters failed to make an impact in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA at Wankhede, prompting fans on social media to link the collapse to ‘Donald Trump trade deal’ memes and troll Team India online

India Vs USA (image credits : X)
India Vs USA (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 7, 2026 22:12:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India managed 161/9 at the end of the first innings in their opening T20 World Cup match against the USA after the visitors won the toss. The Indian middle order suffered a dramatic collapse, slipping from 45/1 to 77/6, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. Key batters failed to convert their starts, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh all unable to post significant scores, leaving India struggling to build momentum in the innings.

India and the US agreed on an interim trade deal, cutting tariffs, improving market access, and advancing negotiations for a broader pact. India’s top-order collapse has sparked a storm on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and sharing reactions online. Comparing India’s batting order collapse with India-US Trade deal.

A fighting 84 from Suryakumar Yadav, supported by contributions from the tail, helped the hosts recover and post a respectable total of 161.

Also read : IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 9:57 PM IST
