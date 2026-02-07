IND vs USA: ‘Part of Trade Deal With Donald Trump’ — Fans Troll Team India’s Batting After Collapse vs USA at Wankhede



India managed 161/9 at the end of the first innings in their opening T20 World Cup match against the USA after the visitors won the toss. The Indian middle order suffered a dramatic collapse, slipping from 45/1 to 77/6, losing six wickets for just 32 runs. Key batters failed to convert their starts, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh all unable to post significant scores, leaving India struggling to build momentum in the innings.

India and the US agreed on an interim trade deal, cutting tariffs, improving market access, and advancing negotiations for a broader pact. India’s top-order collapse has sparked a storm on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and sharing reactions online. Comparing India’s batting order collapse with India-US Trade deal.

When you’re praying that losing World Cup cricket match to USA is not part of the trade deal.#INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/mwJpsxAlYm — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) February 7, 2026

India tried to played the format today. USA planned very well using variations with the ball . Impressive was spin bowling by the US side.

Surya kumar has played very well has saved india here. @IrfanPathan@cricketaakash@cricket_x_Ashi#INDvsUSA pic.twitter.com/LFJ86RCgm8 — Akul Diddi (@akul_diddi) February 7, 2026

Ind – 50/4

Overconfidence 🤔

Batting without thinking 🤔#INDvsUSA — Follower of True Hinduism and NO TO BJP’S HATE (@subh1980) February 7, 2026

161/9, tricky score. If USA bats well they can win today and Donald Trump can take credit for the win. Indians xan also feel happy bcoz half of the USA team is Indian..#INDvsUSA — 🕉️ Venkat ࿗🇮🇳 (Nationalist) (@libran_venkat) February 7, 2026

INCREDIBLE SCENES IN MUMBAI. – IND 46/4 against USA…!!!! 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/KJwr4mGRrR — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 7, 2026

This hardly feels like Team India out there. The intensity is missing, the execution is poor, while the USA is playing with the composure and confidence of top teams like Australia or England.#Ishan #Abhishek just don’t seem built for big-match pressure. #INDvsUSA — Vikas Shukla (@VikasSh97801469) February 7, 2026

INDIA 46/4 against USA after first six overs.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT !!!

UPSET LOADING? #INDvUSA | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4XM3AXLdho — Muhammad Adnan (@im_Adnan100) February 7, 2026

A fighting 84 from Suryakumar Yadav, supported by contributions from the tail, helped the hosts recover and post a respectable total of 161.

